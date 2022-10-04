ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is crowned the best player in FIFA 23 with a rating of 92 as the reigning Ballon d'Or holder edges out male stars Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to claim top spot in the game

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is the highest rated player on FIFA 23, edging out the likes of male stars Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to land top spot.

Whilst fans may have expected Mbappe or Messi, who has been the top-rated player four years in a row, to be leading the pack, it's the Spaniard who claims this year's top spot.

Whilst Putellas's club side are not part of the in-game universe, she is the highest-rated player with a score of 92/100 because of her involvement with the Spanish national team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXiZv_0iNzaI6L00
Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has been named the highest rated player on FIFA 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgDrJ_0iNzaI6L00
Putellas' rating puts her one ahead of her male counterparts Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR6gH_0iNzaI6L00

Her impressive rating puts her one ahead of her male counterparts - Benzema, Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski - who all sit on 91.

It's a deserved spot at the summit for the reigning Ballon d'Or winner after enjoying a stellar season last year.

The 28-year-old led Barcelona to a domestic treble as they won the Spanish League title for a third-straight campaign. They remarkably won all 30 of their league matches, with Putellas scoring 18 goals and registering 15 assists.

Putellas also played and scored in Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final wins that took place in front of huge crowds at the Nou Camp.

Unfortunately for Putellas, the Catalan club were beaten by French side Lyon in the Champions League final.

However, the Spanish national team captain was unable to take her fantastic form into the summer's European Championships.

Putellas suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury in the days before the tournament which ruled her out completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9PX7_0iNzaI6L00
The Spanish national team captain claimed the Women's Player of the Year award in August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVE9f_0iNzaI6L00
PSG star Lionel Messi was knocked off the summit after four years as the top rated player

There are a number of women's players who sit just behind Putellas with Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Lyon duo Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg rated level with Benzema and Co.

Though she boasts the highest base rating, as reported by Sportsmail previously, PSG star Mbappe has the potential to surpass her and can become the best player in the game.

The French superstar, who plays for PSG, is already rated as a 91 on the EA Sports game but with the right progress through seasons could grow to become a 95 rated player.

There is a three way tie for fourth spot, with Haaland's City teammate Phil Foden, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma all possible 92s with the right gameplay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ6cp_0iNzaI6L00
The midfielder notched 34 goals for the Catalan side as they won all domestic trophies 

