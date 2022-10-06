Presenting Prestige Indonesia’s 2022 edition of the 40 Under 40 list. For some, life begins at 40; for those in our 40 Under 40 list, it began quite a few years before…. Once again, Prestige Indonesia is proud to present its annual 40 Under 40 list. More than just a catalogue of people who managed to make a name for themselves before reaching this particular milestone age, this is a catalogue of stories – always about success, but very rarely of the instant variety. In short, the figures that make their way to our 40 Under 40 list are those that find success before their 40th birthday because they’ve managed to rise to the occasion long before that.

