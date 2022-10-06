ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Darcie Nemry
2d ago

I live pretty close to it and I wish they would just leave these people alone.they are trying to raise money for there baby girl .let them have the final one

KTLA

3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building

A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m.  Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
San Bernardino, CA
California Society
San Bernardino, CA
California Government
San Bernardino, CA
foxla.com

3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall. Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help

Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach Police investigate 3 home burglaries in one night

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials...
LONG BEACH, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department responded to shots fired near Barstow High School.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department responded to shots fired near Barstow High School on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Barstow Police Department, at 9:00 a.m., our School Resource Officer called out...
BARSTOW, CA

