Darcie Nemry
2d ago
I live pretty close to it and I wish they would just leave these people alone.they are trying to raise money for there baby girl .let them have the final one
KTLA.com
San Bernardino haunted house fights to put on ‘The Last Scare’
Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of spooky season in San Bernardino for about a decade now, and though this year is the last time the attraction will be put on, it almost didn’t make it to Halloween at all. The popular attraction at 6880 Caitlin St....
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building
A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m. Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
foxla.com
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at Long Beach strip mall
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Long Beach strip mall. Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. Dozens of firefighters took defensive mode...
foxla.com
South LA explosion: City approves funding for housing those displaced by fireworks blast
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for South LA residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street,...
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
2 Wounded Men, 1 Elderly, Transported to Hospital After Stabbing in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles, CA: Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 1:14 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, of a stabbing of two males on the 400 block East of Kingsley Avenue in the city of Pomona. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters located...
foxla.com
Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
foxla.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
foxla.com
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
Long Beach's Billie Jean King main library is closing in-person services in the wake of safety concerns. The closure comes as the city deals with a growing homeless problem.
KTLA.com
As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help
Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
foxla.com
Long Beach Police investigate 3 home burglaries in one night
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police officials...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
2 People Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rialto (Rialto, CA)
On Thursday morning, the Rialto Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue at 3 a.m. According to the officials, two vehicles were found at [..]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department responded to shots fired near Barstow High School.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department responded to shots fired near Barstow High School on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Barstow Police Department, at 9:00 a.m., our School Resource Officer called out...
