A good pork chop is a thing of beauty. When handled properly - with a nicely caramelized crust encasing moist, flavorful meat - it can give even your favorite cut of steak a run for its money. But anyone who has eaten this cut of meat often has likely encountered at least one tough, dry chop, compelling them to try to choke it down anyway to save face or avoid food waste.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO