Indianapolis, IN

Indy with Kids

FREE LEGO Themed STEM Day at SMC

SMC and the Automation Factory: Building the Future. In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, SMC will be opening its doors to the community on October 8th from 10-2 for a free, LEGO-themed event hosted by the company’s Women in STEM program. Ever wondered what’s in that huge building at...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indy with Kids

Where to Find Arcade Games and Pinball Around Indianapolis

My kids have eagle eyes for finding arcades. They can spot a pinball machine or arcade game anywhere and love trying them out. Do you or your kids also love an arcade? Central Indiana has tons of options for young and old. You can find anything from retro arcades to the newest and latest games available. We have rounded up a list of all the city has to offer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Williams Park & Blast Off Playground

Williams Park is a popular destination for families for good reason. The largest park in Brownsburg covers 77 acres and boasts many sought-after amenities. Entertain the your kids all day with 2 playgrounds, a splash pad, shelters, trails, basketball courts, a veterans’ memorial, 2 large restroom facilities, and expansive grass space. Brownsburg also hosts many community events here. If you haven’t already, this is a park worth checking out!
BROWNSBURG, IN
Indy with Kids

The Ultimate List of Indianapolis Area Fall Festivals and Events

Fall has always been my favorite time of year. There’s something about the crisp coolness in the air and all the festivities that come with it. Autumn foliage, apple orchards, pumpkin patches, craft fairs, and Halloween events bring me so much joy. Join in the fall fun with this ultimate list of all the amazing events happening in and around Indianapolis this season. Whether you love harvest festivals, free museum days, town events, or spooky celebrations for Halloween, you’re bound to find a fabulous fall experience perfect for your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Find Your Favorite Fall Treats Around Indy | Cider, Donuts, Pie, and More

The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisp, and we are dreaming of fall days spent at the farm. One of the best things about fall and the change of season is the amazing fall treats you will find around Indianapolis. Freshly made apple cider, donuts, and pumpkin spice lattes are calling your name. You know what tasty treats you are craving, but where can you find them? We’ve done the work for you and assembled the 10 best places around Indy where you can find your favorite fall treats. It’s time to grab your kids or your date and venture forth in search of all the flavors of autumn!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Indy with Kids

Indianapolis, IN
ABOUT

Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

 https://indywithkids.com/

