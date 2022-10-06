Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FREE LEGO Themed STEM Day at SMC
SMC and the Automation Factory: Building the Future. In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, SMC will be opening its doors to the community on October 8th from 10-2 for a free, LEGO-themed event hosted by the company’s Women in STEM program. Ever wondered what’s in that huge building at...
Where to Find Arcade Games and Pinball Around Indianapolis
My kids have eagle eyes for finding arcades. They can spot a pinball machine or arcade game anywhere and love trying them out. Do you or your kids also love an arcade? Central Indiana has tons of options for young and old. You can find anything from retro arcades to the newest and latest games available. We have rounded up a list of all the city has to offer.
Williams Park & Blast Off Playground
Williams Park is a popular destination for families for good reason. The largest park in Brownsburg covers 77 acres and boasts many sought-after amenities. Entertain the your kids all day with 2 playgrounds, a splash pad, shelters, trails, basketball courts, a veterans’ memorial, 2 large restroom facilities, and expansive grass space. Brownsburg also hosts many community events here. If you haven’t already, this is a park worth checking out!
Dino & Dragon Stroll | The Ultimate Walk-Thru Dinosaur Experience
The ultimate walk-through experience for dino-lovers of all ages is coming to Indianapolis and Evansville this October! The Dino & Dragon Stroll will be in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza on October 8-9 and in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center on October 14-15. The Dino & Dragon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Ultimate List of Indianapolis Area Fall Festivals and Events
Fall has always been my favorite time of year. There’s something about the crisp coolness in the air and all the festivities that come with it. Autumn foliage, apple orchards, pumpkin patches, craft fairs, and Halloween events bring me so much joy. Join in the fall fun with this ultimate list of all the amazing events happening in and around Indianapolis this season. Whether you love harvest festivals, free museum days, town events, or spooky celebrations for Halloween, you’re bound to find a fabulous fall experience perfect for your family.
Find Your Favorite Fall Treats Around Indy | Cider, Donuts, Pie, and More
The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisp, and we are dreaming of fall days spent at the farm. One of the best things about fall and the change of season is the amazing fall treats you will find around Indianapolis. Freshly made apple cider, donuts, and pumpkin spice lattes are calling your name. You know what tasty treats you are craving, but where can you find them? We’ve done the work for you and assembled the 10 best places around Indy where you can find your favorite fall treats. It’s time to grab your kids or your date and venture forth in search of all the flavors of autumn!
7 Things to do this Weekend with Kids | September 9-11, 2022
This weekend we remember the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001. It’s hard as a parent of young kids, to explain what happened and why it’s important to remember. But the 9/11 Memorial in downtown Indianapolis is a really good place to start conversations with your children about the events of that day.
Indy with Kids
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
756
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.https://indywithkids.com/
Comments / 0