myaggienation.com
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
myaggienation.com
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to host No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free. A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0)...
myaggienation.com
No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray, Haley Redifer earn monthly SEC equestrian awards
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month, and Haley Redifer earned the honor in fences, the SEC announced Thursday. Gray is 3-0 this season with an average score of 71.5 points, while Redifer is 2-1 with one most outstanding performer award. No....
myaggienation.com
How Texas A&M freshman Chaselyn Roderick became a teenage author
Chaselyn Roderick is fulfilling her dreams through the written word, and she’s only 18. At age 13, Roderick started writing the rough draft of a novel. Five years later, she’s a freshman at Texas A&M and already has published three novels and is in the process of a fourth.
myaggienation.com
Three Aggies reach quarterfinals at ITA Women’s All-American
CARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the quarterfinals at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Thursday at Cary Tennis Park. Ranked 58th, Stoiana advanced in singles with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Ohio State’s No. 10 Irina Cantos...
myaggienation.com
Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs
The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
myaggienation.com
Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II
Though only a sophomore, Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II has already become a constant on the Aggie football team. When he’s away from football he’s constantly at the lake with a rod and a reel. He sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:
myaggienation.com
Aggies set to host Bulldogs for pair of SEC volleyball matches
The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. A&M (10-6, 3-2) lost two matches at Georgia last weekend in Athens, Georgia, while MSU (9-5, 2-2) split two matches against Arkansas in Starkville, Mississippi.
myaggienation.com
Aggie women's swimming and diving team opens season with victory over Cougars
The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the season with a 166-123 victory over Houston on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies won 15 of 16 events. Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 41.74 seconds. Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.75) and 200 backstroke (1:59.67). Theall won the 200 butterfly (1:59.62) and 100 butterfly (53.85), and Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:07.28) and 500 freestyle (4:56.84).
myaggienation.com
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M soccer team breaks scoreless drought with 2-2 tie against LSU
When Texas A&M freshman midfielder Sydney Becerra put a boot to the ball at the top of LSU’s penalty box early in the first half, teammate Maile Hayes half expected the goal post to move in front of the shot, denying the Aggies yet another goal. Unlike so many...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M-Alabama quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Who’s missing: The starting quarterbacks — Texas A&M’s Max Johnson and Alabama’s Bryce Young — were out with injuries. The Aggies also were missing redshirt freshman offensive left tackle Trey Zuhn III, who started the first five games. Sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi, who started three games at left guard, started at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff started at left guard. Wykoff started the first two games at center until sophomore Bryce Foster returned returned from an illness.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M football team looking to repeat history Saturday at No. 1 Alabama
Same Time, Next Year was a highly successful play and movie. If the Texas A&M football team can beat top-ranked Alabama for the second straight year Saturday, 12th Man Films could start production next week on a must-see movie following a similar theme. In more than a century of football,...
myaggienation.com
Cessna's pick: Crimson Tide in a landslide
Top-ranked Alabama has the edge on Texas A&M in virtually every key offensive and defensive category Saturday. The Crimson Tide also is playing at home, and after last year’s game, revenge is another motivator for the home team in this one. There’s upsets every Saturday in college football, but...
myaggienation.com
Katy native Jalen Milroe might earn first college start against Texas A&M
Katy Tompkins head football coach Todd McVey was driving last Saturday when his phone nearly blew up with text messages. His former quarterback Jalen Milroe suddenly found himself playing significant time at quarterback for top-ranked Alabama as the Crimson Tide closed out a 49-26 win at Arkansas. McVey later watched highlights of the game to see an athlete reminiscent of his former player but now showing so much improvement.
myaggienation.com
Several rookie Prognosticator Panel pickers want to clean up their mistakes
Many first-timers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel had visions of winning a title before the season. Now they’re trying to avoid the basement. Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt was the leader after the first week, but he’s faded to the bottom row in a five-way tie for 13th.
myaggienation.com
Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Alabama match up
Here’s how Texas A&M and Alabama match up against each other:. Texas A&M ran the ball well against Mississippi State early in last week’s game, but the Bulldogs stacked the line in the second half to stop Devon Achane. Alabama, which allows only 87.4 yards on the ground per game, will do the same. Haynes Kings’ legs could be a plus, but do the Aggies want him to risk getting another quarterback hurt? EDGE: ALABAMA.
