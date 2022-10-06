Who’s missing: The starting quarterbacks — Texas A&M’s Max Johnson and Alabama’s Bryce Young — were out with injuries. The Aggies also were missing redshirt freshman offensive left tackle Trey Zuhn III, who started the first five games. Sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi, who started three games at left guard, started at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff started at left guard. Wykoff started the first two games at center until sophomore Bryce Foster returned returned from an illness.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO