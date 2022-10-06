Read full article on original website
North Medford QB Caiden Lacey at hospital after leaving field on a stretcher
Caiden Lacey, the North Medford quarterback hurt on the Black Tornado’s first snap of Friday’s game at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford, was having tests done at a hospital late Friday after he was taken from the field early in the game. Black Tornado coach Nathan Chin said in a text that Lacey was ...
KDRV
The Southern Oregon Wedding Show kicks off this weekend
ASHLAND, Ore. - Southern Oregon's Premier and Longest Running Wedding Show is coming to The Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites, this Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10am until 4pm each day. This year, The Southern Oregon Wedding Show organizers are accepting 2 cans of food as a donation to Access or $2 as entry per person. Proceeds from the show will benefit Access and the Women's Crisis Support Team. There will wedding vendors providing numerous wedding-bridal products and services all under one roof. David's Bridal will be hosting a Bridal Fashion Show each day at 12:30pm and 2:30pm. The first 50 brides through the doors each day get a free Bridal tote bag. Neuman Hotel Group will be giving away a "Pre-Moon" Getaway for one lucky couple. Attending a wedding event like this can save an engaged couple time and money between the special discounts and wall-to-wall expert vendors ready to help.
SFGate
'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Asking $14M for 383-Acre Ranch in Oregon
Patrick Duffy may be most famous for being part of the melodramatic fictional family who owned the Southfork Ranch in the TV series "Dallas." But in real life, the actor is the proud and peaceful owner of a bucolic retreat on the Rogue River just outside of Medford, OR. Now,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
News Channel Nebraska
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
Klamath Falls News
Chiloquin pair die in crash with semi truck near Modoc Point
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 8:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 259 (one mile south of the intersection with Modoc Point Road). The preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 6
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
krcrtv.com
Medford police kill bear near school
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
kezi.com
Wildland firefighters dealing with six-acre fire near Interstate 5
CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.
KDRV
UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
centraloregondaily.com
2 killed in wrong-way Highway 97 crash in Klamath County
Oregon State Police say a man and woman from Chiloquin were killed after their car ended up going into the opposite lanes and collided with a commercial truck on Highway 97 Monday. OSP says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. near milepost 259. That’s along Upper Klamath Lake about 10...
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KDRV
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Bamboo!
If you're looking for a beautiful Husky boy, look no further - Meet Bamboo!. Bamboo is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky, who weighs about 50 pounds. Bamboo is both people and dog friendly. He always greets new people in an engaging and friendly way. With dogs, he's demonstrated consistent social and playful behavior. He has a variety of play styles so that he plays well with dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and energies.
KDRV
Asante's first Walk for Hope takes steps for support
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Asante's first Walk for Hope is leaving its proceeds with the hospital's new cancer center this weekend. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center says its first Walk for Hope attracted more than 600 registrants in Medford. It says most of them honored cancer survivors and victims yesterday at...
KTVL
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
