San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday .

The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court.

When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from the victim in identifying him.

He was arrested on Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home. While there, they uncovered physical evidence that linked Estrada to the shooting.

Police also learned that during the shooting, Estrada was with his four-year-old child and a woman. The surveillance footage reviewed showed him waiting for the victim to exit the food court before shooting from a vehicle being driven by the woman.

"The child was inside the vehicle only a few feet away from Estrada as he indiscriminately fired his weapon," police said in a statement released Wednesday.

He was booked on the charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-5628.