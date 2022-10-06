ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ivkM_0iNzYb6Q00

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Oct. 5 PM Edition) 02:38

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday .

The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court.

When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from the victim in identifying him.

He was arrested on Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home. While there, they uncovered physical evidence that linked Estrada to the shooting.

Police also learned that during the shooting, Estrada was with his four-year-old child and a woman. The surveillance footage reviewed showed him waiting for the victim to exit the food court before shooting from a vehicle being driven by the woman.

"The child was inside the vehicle only a few feet away from Estrada as he indiscriminately fired his weapon," police said in a statement released Wednesday.

He was booked on the charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-5628.

Comments / 18

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

Myself, my daughter, and my one year old grandson were at the mall when this happened. The ladies working at Torrid were amazing at keeping everybody safe and calm while they gathered information about what was happening, but it was still a terrifying experience. Glad to see he was caught, but I feel terrible for his child!

Reply
3
chiknheadslapper
2d ago

Did this idiot really think he would get away with it . He should have manned up and threw hands with the guy in the food court . Settle it then and there . Enjoy prison

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Police investigating string of overnight robberies in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating at least three separate burglaries that are reported to have occurred overnight in Long Beach. All three of the incidents, two burglaries and one attempted burglary, are said to have occurred within a nearly two hour time frame, according to Long Beach Police Department. The first incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. on El Jardin Street, where a woman called police after someone saw three men in her backyard. They fled before police arrived to the home. Nearly an hour and a half later, at 9:40 p.m., police were again called, this time to El Parque Street, where a burglary...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard.When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man had been fatally shot. They identified him as South Gate resident Eddie Cowie. There was no information immediately available on the suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that killed at one many in Hawaiian Gardens. He was found lying next to another victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened early Saturday morning at about 1:09 a.m. in the 22300 block of AWrdham Avenue near the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street.Deputies do not have a description of the suspect.
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Griffith Park after dispute

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon. According to Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 40s was struck by a Lexus at around 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A search is now underway for the woman behind the wheel of the Lexus at the time of the collision. Police disclosed that the woman and man had been involved in some sort of dispute prior to the hit-and-run. They did not note if the man was walking or running at the time of the crash. She is said to be White, in her 40s, with short hair. There was no additional information immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Inland Center Mall
Fontana Herald News

Four men, including one from Fontana, are arrested on armed robbery charge following short pursuit

Four men, including one from Fontana, were arrested after a pursuit following an armed robbery in Redlands on Oct. 5, according to the Redlands Police Department. Responding officers arrived to see three men running out of the T-Mobile store at 10040 Alabama Street and get into a waiting vehicle in front of the store. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle collided into a median in a nearby parking lot.
REDLANDS, CA
Key News Network

Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store

Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena

Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved.  Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified

A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Highland Park liquor store clerk killed after being assaulted with scooter by group of teenagers

Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in the fatal assault of a Highland Park liquor store clerk Thursday evening, who was killed when they used a scooter to attack him. According to Los Angeles Police Department, four teenagers were taking items, namely a six pack of beer, from the liquor store, Tony's Market, that Steven Reyes worked at when he confronted them. One of the suspects reportedly struck Reyes in the head with an e-scooter and ran from the store."As he was kind of following them trying to get the product back, one of the individuals took an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in connection with shooting incident at Inland Center Mall

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 30 at about 1:02 p.m., the police call center began receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had taken place at the mall, which is located at 500 Inland Center Drive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Several injured in Atwater Village area after LAPD pursuit ends in crash

Multiple people are injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Atwater Village area. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers began following a red Chevy Silverado truck, which they believed to be stolen near the intersection of N. Figueroa Street and Riverside Drive. After following the driver for a little over five minutes, they began pursuit at 7:52 p.m.The suspect led them on a brief pursuit through the Elysian Valley area before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle on Riverside Drive and Fletcher Drive. Officers arrested the suspect, who fled on foot, a short time later. Several people were injured during the crash and police called rescue ambulances to the scene to assist. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
25K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy