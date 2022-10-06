ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanford Daily

From the Community | Stanford Medicine is taking the step toward better Native health care

American Indians, Alaskan Natives (AI/AN), and Indigenous communities have long demanded to have visibility within the healthcare system and equitable access to care. Preventable problems cause a disproportionate burden of diseases for these communities and disadvantage them in comparison to other Americans. One preventable problem is the lack of diversity within the healthcare space. There is little AI/AN/Indigenous representation across all healthcare professions, which contributes to health disparities in these communities.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Woman reports rape on campus

This story contains references to sexual assault. A male perpetrator sexually assaulted an adult woman in the basement of a University building on Friday afternoon, according to a report made by a mandated reporter to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS). The adult victim told a mandatory reporter...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

View From the Booth: Stanford looks to turn the page against the Beavers

Between the third and fourth quarter, the Oregon PA plays the song “Shout.” Everybody at Autzen Stadium takes out their phone flashlight, jumps around and sings along at the top of their lungs. The Oregon fans were having a ball during “Shout” last Saturday, but it was a tough experience firsthand: Stanford fans sat quietly, watching their team getting blown out again in conference play.
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Stanford, CA
Education
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Business
Local
California Education
Stanford Daily

Women’s soccer holds off Washington in Cagan

In front of an at-capacity crowd at Cagan Stadium on Thursday evening, the No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer team (10-2-1, 3-1-0 Pac-12) withstood a late push from the visiting Huskies, defeating Washington (8-2-2, 2-2-0 Pac-12) 2-1. Freshman forward Allie Montoya scored both of Stanford’s goals. Junior forward Samantha Williams...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Sound, now in 3D: Art exhibition at Burning Man festival by Stanford student pioneers new audio form

After three years of COVID-related delays and cancellations, the week-long Burning Man festival finally returned to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Over 70,000 participants, known commonly as “Burners,” gathered in the desert to appreciate the festival’s large-scale art, ranging from interactive sculptures to adjective performances. Aspiring and seasoned artists all sought to follow this year’s theme: “Waking Dreams.”
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy