Stanford’s Sonnenburg Lab recently published findings in the journal Science that compared the infant gut microbiome, a community of microorganisms, between industrialized and nonindustrialized populations. The team, headed by lead authors and postdoctoral scholars Matthew Olm and Dylan Dahan, discovered that more than 20% of the infant microbiome genome of the Hadza people — one of the last groups of true hunter-gathers in the world — represented novel species that are not present in westernized infants, due to dietary and lifestyle differences.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO