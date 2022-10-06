Read full article on original website
rocketcitynow.com
UNA Lions fall in Two Overtimes
KENNESAW, Ga. — In North Alabama's first-ever ASUN Conference football game, the Lions held a 27-20 lead late in the fourth quarter before Kennesaw State rallied to take a 40-34 win over the Lions in two overtimes at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The loss was UNA's second overtime loss...
Austin rallies past James Clemens for 6th straight win
James Clemens led much of the second half Friday against rival Austin, but the Black Bears rallied for a 41-33 victory at Madison City Schools Stadium. De’Air Young accounted for all five Austin touchdown with four runs and a 55-yard pass to Maurice Jones with 3:06 to go to put the Black Bears ahead for good.
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
Jack’s Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals
Welcome into Shorty Ogle Stadium for the News 19 Week Seven Jack's Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals.
rocketcitynow.com
Eaglin Plunge, Terry Sack Seal Alabama A&M’s Thrilling 37-31 Double Overtime Victory Over Grambling
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In what is becoming a regular occurrence in this series, Alabama A&M (2-4, 2-1 SWAC) rallied in double overtime to take down Grambling (1-5, 0-3 SWAC) 37-31 in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, October 8. THE STATS - ALABAMA A&M. Sophomore running back...
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
anglerschannel.com
Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event
Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
WAAY-TV
Phil Sandoval’s sets opening for new restaurant in Madison
After weeks of anticipation, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante is ready to open in Madison. The Mexican restaurant debuts its new location at 8217 Highway 72 W. on Thursday. It joins the always popular location at 6125 University Drive in Huntsville. As of late Wednesday, the restaurant had not yet...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
rocketcitynow.com
"We Rock the Spectrum" gym coming to Huntsville
The gym provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. It will officially open on Saturday, the 15th, at 10 am.
3 New Yorkers charged in Alabama home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
Company announces successful test of Huntsville-built rocket
Aerojet Rocketdyne announced the successful test of a rocket motor designed in Huntsville.
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
