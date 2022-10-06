Read full article on original website
'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting
Call him an idealist, but Wyatt Musser would rather not lose a football game. Ever. To him, losing to Florida – as Eastern Washington did last weekend – is no easier to take just because the Gators play in the SEC, what he considers “the baby of the NFL.”
Kennewick, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
nbcrightnow.com
Hermiston faith and blue this weekend
HERMISTON, Ore.- Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
nbcrightnow.com
PNNL teams with leading Hispanic serving institution on STEM
RICHLAND, Wash.- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) singed an agreement with the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), to increase the impact of both institutions by expanding science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities. UTEP is America's leading Hispanic serving institution, 84% of the student body population is Hispanic. "We're...
oregontoday.net
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
nbcrightnow.com
Hermiston Parks and Recreation hosts a community yard sale
HERMISTON, Wash.- Yard sales. Who doesn't love them? They're the perfect opportunity to sell and buy used things. This is Hermiston's Second Annual Community Yard Sale and the turn out, four times as many people as last year. Located in the Community Center parking lot, participants paid $5 to rent...
nbcrightnow.com
Safeway to close in November
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the s…
nbcrightnow.com
Four-game Jeopardy Winner plans to start college fund with winnings
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - After winning four out of five games during his run on Jeopardy, Walla Walla resident David Sibley says he plans on using most of the money to start a college fund for his young daughter. Sibley said he's giving 10 percent of the 78-thousand to St....
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco presents downtown draft plan
PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco held a meeting on Wednesday, October, 5, to release its first draft plan for the downtown area. The draft plan includes strategies to make downtown Pasco safer and to attract more people. The plan calls for updates and improvements, such as roads and public...
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
nbcrightnow.com
Protesters gather in Pasco for an Abortion Rally
Saturday the Fall of Reckoning event took place in Pasco, as protesters gathered to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Event organizer Audrey said "we're all gathered today to demonstrate our rage at what's going on in this country." She was just one of many people that showed...
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
nbcrightnow.com
New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
nbcrightnow.com
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
