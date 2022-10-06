ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Kennewick, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Walla Walla High School football team will have a game with Kamiakin High School on October 07, 2022, 20:00:00.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hermiston faith and blue this weekend

HERMISTON, Ore.- Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

PNNL teams with leading Hispanic serving institution on STEM

RICHLAND, Wash.- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) singed an agreement with the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), to increase the impact of both institutions by expanding science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities. UTEP is America's leading Hispanic serving institution, 84% of the student body population is Hispanic. "We're...
RICHLAND, WA
oregontoday.net

No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hermiston Parks and Recreation hosts a community yard sale

HERMISTON, Wash.- Yard sales. Who doesn't love them? They're the perfect opportunity to sell and buy used things. This is Hermiston's Second Annual Community Yard Sale and the turn out, four times as many people as last year. Located in the Community Center parking lot, participants paid $5 to rent...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco presents downtown draft plan

PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco held a meeting on Wednesday, October, 5, to release its first draft plan for the downtown area. The draft plan includes strategies to make downtown Pasco safer and to attract more people. The plan calls for updates and improvements, such as roads and public...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Protesters gather in Pasco for an Abortion Rally

Saturday the Fall of Reckoning event took place in Pasco, as protesters gathered to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Event organizer Audrey said "we're all gathered today to demonstrate our rage at what's going on in this country." She was just one of many people that showed...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?

Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Residents concerned over street striping in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA

