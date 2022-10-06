Read full article on original website
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
techeblog.com
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Revealed, Powered by Next-Gen Tensor G2 Processor
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones were revealed today, both of which are powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (50MP Wide + 48MP Telephoto + 12MP Ultra-Wide), a 10.8MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery boasting 30W fast charging.
techeblog.com
Acer Swift Edge is World’s Lightest 16-inch OLED Laptop, Powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series Processors
There’s the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and then the Acer Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. At just 2.58-pounds and 0.51-inches thick, this laptop boasts an ultra-slim magnesium aluminum chassis that is both durable as well as portable, even with its 16-inch 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $65, Get a 2-Pack of Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras for $29.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only
Blink Mini indoor security cameras aim to provide peace of mind when you’re not at home, and you can get a 2-pack for $29.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $64.99. Alerts are sent directly to your smartphone or tablet whenever motion is detected. You can fully customize motion detection zones, so alerts are only sent when unusual movements are detected. Product page.
techeblog.com
Clone Develops Anthropomorphic Robotic Hand That Can Grasp Objects Just Like a Human
Clone Incorporated has developed an anthropomorphic robotic hand that can grasp objects just like a human using 36 total muscles, complete with a full 27-degrees of freedom, including all joints in the thumb. This is actually the 15th-generation model and durability has been increased from 5,000 cycles to over 650,000, mainly due to all of the metal elements being removed.
techeblog.com
Obscurum IV: Statesec is a Fallout 4 Mod That Turns the Game Into an FPS
Obscurum IV: Statesec is a fan-made Fallout 4 mod that turns the game into an FPS, and it would most certainly work on the AOKZOE A1 handheld console. The story basically follow The Minutemen who are locked in a perpetual civil war with the Commonwealth Separatist Regiment. You assume the role of a Minutemen officer and roam the map looking for conflicts while raiding enemy strongholds to gather intelligence.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $1100, Pre-Order a Google Pixel 7 Pro Smartphone + $200 Amazon Gift Card for $899 Shipped – Today Only
Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone today and get a $200 Amazon gift card bundled with it, today only, originally $1098. Its 6.71” AMOLED QHD+ LTPO panel with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate is a stunner to say the least, while IP68 rating ensures protection from dust as well as water, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Product page.
techeblog.com
Google Dream Fields AI Can Transform Text Into High-Definition Videos
Google and UC Berkley researchers have developed an AI-powered neural rendering network capable of synthesizing 3D objects from text. Called Dream Fields, this AI model generates the geometry and color of a wide range of objects without 3D supervision. Previous methods only generated objects from a handful of categories, such as ShapeNet, but Dream Fields guides generation with image-text models pre-trained on large datasets of captioned images from the web.
Its Robots May Slay With Their Dance Moves — But Boston Dynamics Pledges They Won't Be Actually Ever Weaponized
Boston Dynamics has signed an open letter pledging not to weaponize general-purpose robots. What Happened: The robotics startup is one among six companies in the space that wrote and signed an open letter on Thursday, stating that "one area of particular concern" when it comes to advanced mobile robots is "weaponization."
techeblog.com
Amateur Astrophotographer Captures Incredibly Sharp Image of the Moon with an 8-inch Telescope
When you look at pictures of the Moon like this, a giant telescope usually comes to mind. Amateur astrophotographer Darya Kawa Mizra captured this incredibly sharp image of the Moon using a Celestron Nexstar 8SE telescope along with a Canon EOS 1200D camera at prime focus. The colors you see are the minerals reflecting off the surface and were slightly enhanced in post processing.
ZDNet
Protect your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max with our pick of the best cases
What do you prioritize after you purchase the newest iPhone? You probably want to protect your investment with the best iPhone case: One that's slim, durable, and maybe even good for the planet. Also: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?. Here are...
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
ZDNet
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
techeblog.com
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
Yahoo!
Score on tons of smart storage solutions ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. If you’re looking to bring more structure and organization into your day-to-day, now is a perfect time. Amazon is hosting a huge Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12 and a bunch of must-have storage items are already available at a reduced price. Read on for our round-up of some of the best organization essentials for your home that are on sale now.
techeblog.com
Nintendo Releases ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Teaser Trailer, Includes Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice
Finally, after months of waiting, Nintendo has released ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ teaser trailer and we get to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice for the very first time. There will be many other famous names in this film, including Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Foreman Spike).
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple’s most expensive Watch yet (if we ignore the Hermes and ceramic distractions of yesteryear) has landed. The Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly comfortable for its size, and costs less than expected. Not only does it offer many impressive specialized features for outdoor adventurers but it also lasts longer than other Apple Watches. People who don’t dive, hike, bike or run outside regularly might not need to spend the extra cash on the Ultra — the Series 8 is more than capable.
Yahoo!
Try these TikTok approved organization solutions to maximize space
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. TikTokers love to share tips for simplifying your life. Certain products like this clear plastic cable organizer have won the approval of popular influencers who tried them out and saw firsthand how well they work. As these products go viral, more people add them to their carts and the positive reviews on Amazon keep adding up.
techeblog.com
Tesla Model S Gets Modded with a Lamborghini Huracan Front Bumper
Most would say the Tesla Model S looks fine with the factory front bumper, but this owner didn’t think so. They apparently installed a Lamborghini Huracan front bumper, complete with headlights, just without the badge. What is most surprising is how well it all works, as the headlights blend right into the hood.
CARS・
