Madison, AL

AL.com

Austin rallies past James Clemens for 6th straight win

James Clemens led much of the second half Friday against rival Austin, but the Black Bears rallied for a 41-33 victory at Madison City Schools Stadium. De’Air Young accounted for all five Austin touchdown with four runs and a 55-yard pass to Maurice Jones with 3:06 to go to put the Black Bears ahead for good.
MADISON, AL
rocketcitynow.com

UNA Lions fall in Two Overtimes

KENNESAW, Ga. — In North Alabama's first-ever ASUN Conference football game, the Lions held a 27-20 lead late in the fourth quarter before Kennesaw State rallied to take a 40-34 win over the Lions in two overtimes at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The loss was UNA's second overtime loss...
KENNESAW, GA
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle wreck knocks power lines down in Jackson Co.

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has knocked down power lines on Old Larkinsville Road in Jackson County on Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, power services will be intermittent as the power pole and power lines are replaced.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU ALUM CHAIRS STATE’S TOP HIGHER ED COMMISSION￼

AAMU Alum Chairs State’s Top Higher Ed Commission. Alabama A&M University was 100 years old by the time it was granted authorization to form its own Board of Trustees in 1975, in effect giving the institution its own voice. Prior to that landmark year, Dr. Richard D. Morrison, AAMU’s fifth president, had been able to meet with the state’s education power brokers only twice in a span of 22 years.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
buffalonynews.net

Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association

Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

