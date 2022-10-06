AAMU Alum Chairs State’s Top Higher Ed Commission. Alabama A&M University was 100 years old by the time it was granted authorization to form its own Board of Trustees in 1975, in effect giving the institution its own voice. Prior to that landmark year, Dr. Richard D. Morrison, AAMU’s fifth president, had been able to meet with the state’s education power brokers only twice in a span of 22 years.

