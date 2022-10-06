Read full article on original website
Brother rivalry: Bob Jones, Sparkman game decided in final seconds
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
Jack’s Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals
Welcome into Shorty Ogle Stadium for the News 19 Week Seven Jack's Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals.
Austin rallies past James Clemens for 6th straight win
James Clemens led much of the second half Friday against rival Austin, but the Black Bears rallied for a 41-33 victory at Madison City Schools Stadium. De’Air Young accounted for all five Austin touchdown with four runs and a 55-yard pass to Maurice Jones with 3:06 to go to put the Black Bears ahead for good.
UNA Lions fall in Two Overtimes
KENNESAW, Ga. — In North Alabama's first-ever ASUN Conference football game, the Lions held a 27-20 lead late in the fourth quarter before Kennesaw State rallied to take a 40-34 win over the Lions in two overtimes at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The loss was UNA's second overtime loss...
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Eaglin Plunge, Terry Sack Seal Alabama A&M’s Thrilling 37-31 Double Overtime Victory Over Grambling
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In what is becoming a regular occurrence in this series, Alabama A&M (2-4, 2-1 SWAC) rallied in double overtime to take down Grambling (1-5, 0-3 SWAC) 37-31 in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, October 8. THE STATS - ALABAMA A&M. Sophomore running back...
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
"We Rock the Spectrum" gym coming to Huntsville
The gym provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. It will officially open on Saturday, the 15th, at 10 am.
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash
COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
Single-vehicle wreck knocks power lines down in Jackson Co.
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has knocked down power lines on Old Larkinsville Road in Jackson County on Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, power services will be intermittent as the power pole and power lines are replaced.
AAMU ALUM CHAIRS STATE’S TOP HIGHER ED COMMISSION￼
AAMU Alum Chairs State’s Top Higher Ed Commission. Alabama A&M University was 100 years old by the time it was granted authorization to form its own Board of Trustees in 1975, in effect giving the institution its own voice. Prior to that landmark year, Dr. Richard D. Morrison, AAMU’s fifth president, had been able to meet with the state’s education power brokers only twice in a span of 22 years.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association
Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
How movie fans in Huntsville can stream more than 30,000 films for free
You won’t die if you don’t have Netflix. Sure it’s a nice luxury, but bingeing “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things” isn’t a basic life necessity. And facing increases these days in fundamental needs, like groceries and rent, many of us are looking at ways of cutting costs on “wants,” including entertainment.
