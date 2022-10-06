ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

rocketcitynow.com

Field revealed before first-ever football game at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. — For the first time ever, Toyota Field, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will host a football game. It will also be the first college football game ever played in Madison, Ala. "It was one of the things that we did envision when when...
MADISON, AL
rocketcitynow.com

St. Louis River City HBCU Classic between AAMU & UAPB canceled

ST. LOUIS — The Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group and Black College Football Classic Series announces that the St. Louis River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic (Classic), featuring the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions Football Team (UAPB), against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs Football Team (AAMU), has been canceled and relocated to the campus of the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Field. The football game will be played on Sunday, October 16, at 3:00 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rocketcitynow.com

Krista Hunter is the Valley's Top Teacher!

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — One teacher got through the learning curve of teaching virtually. In fact, she’s taking the role full-on because she believes there is a need for it. Many say she’s gone above and beyond, particularly during the peak of the pandemic. Meet this...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

