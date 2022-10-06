There shouldn’t be any question about whether or not the Oregon Ducks are a good team anymore. After the first week of the 2022 season — an embarrassing and unforeseen 49-3 loss to the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs — it was a legitimate wonder to ask how good of a team Dan Lanning had on his hands in his first year in Eugene. However, after a string of 5-straight wins, all in an impressive manner of some sort, I think that everyone can confidently say that we overreacted a bit back at the start of September; the Ducks are a good...

EUGENE, OR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO