Norwalk photos: ADHD awareness
NORWALK, Conn. — City officials met Friday in the Norwalk Public Library to highlight ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). “ADHD is one of the most common mental health conditions affecting children and adults. But it is often misunderstood. ADHD Awareness Month’s goal is to correct these misunderstandings and to highlight the contributions that those with ADHD bring to our community,” Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr said in a news release.
SoNo Branch Library; Maritime Aquarium; Lockwood-Mathews Mansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Saturday book signing commemorates National Hispanic Heritage Month. Author Magdalena Gómez will commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month when she discusses and signs copies of her new new book, Mija: A Memoir Noir (Hellotrope Books, 2022), from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at the SoNo Branch Library, located at 10 Washington St. in South Norwalk. Free copies of the book, a bittersweet account of Gomez’ South Bronx upbringing, will be given to the first 60 event registrants, according to a news release. Register at www.norwalkpl.org/sono, or by calling (203) 899-2730, ext. 15902.
Collins memorial is Saturday
We write to remind Norwalk residents that the family and colleagues of former Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins will be holding a “celebration of life” memorial service in his honor on Saturday, October 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, located at 10 North Water Street in Norwalk.
City completes Wilton Avenue tree installation, plans more
NORWALK, Conn. — Wilton Avenue residents celebrated Monday alongside City leaders in a party thrown by a neighbor, happy that the City’s tree planting project has come down his road. Vasilios Kiriakidis, who owns Pontos Taverna, said the block party idea started when James Travers, Director of Transportation,...
NPS issues school and security update, says more funds needed
NORWALK, Conn. — Security upgrades and collaborative efforts are making a difference at Norwalk Public Schools, according to Ryan Harold. “We’ve, as a district, made some tremendous gains in securing and really solidifying how safe our schools are. In terms of safety and security, we have almost three dozen protocols and procedures and systems, which I can assure you is more than any other district in the country,” Harold said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Norwalk Parking Authority looks to spruce up Yankee Doodle Garage
NORWALK, Conn. — The public has overwhelmingly weighed in and a color scheme for Yankee Doodle Garage improvements has been chosen. About 1,100 people took part in a survey over a three week period and 40% liked the “random blue” design, compared with 22% for the next closest competitor, the rainbow option, said Assistant Parking Director James Emery.
Long-delayed Freese Park project set to begin
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is poised to spend nearly $526,000 to rehabilitate a dilapidated railing in Freese Park, at Main and Wall Streets, an expenditure approved recently by the Common Council. The project goes back to a master plan completed in 2017 and has been out to bid three...
Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
NPS handles fallout from Middle School Choice ‘miscommunication,’ answers questions
NORWALK, Conn. — School district leaders fielded questions about Middle School Choice on Monday, quelling some of the controversy by emphasizing that next year’s incoming sixth graders will be about to attend their neighborhood school if that’s what they want. The outcry inspired recently by a district...
Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez
I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
Milligan draws attention to his ‘POKO’ arguments
NORWALK, Conn. — The “POKO lawsuit” made it to the Norwalk Common Council’s main stage Tuesday, even if it wasn’t on the Council meeting agenda. Mayor Harry Rilling ruled real estate broker Jason Milligan out of order and suggested he would have security called to remove Milligan from the Council chambers.
Norwalk photos: NPD Night Out
NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher took these photos Monday at the Norwalk Night Out. The event is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood. It was a great night out on the streets which we should do more often!👍🏼😇🇺🇸🙏🏼
Milligan buys ‘the whole block’
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
Rilling: Milligan flouts rules; Milligan claims he ‘had a point’
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling released a statement Wednesday regarding real estate broker Jason Milligan’s behavior the night before. Milligan attempted to speak about the City’s legal department during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting under the guise that “Corporation Counsel” was on the agenda, though it was listed simply as a heading with no items for the Council to discuss or vote on. Rilling ruled Milligan “out of order” and said he’d call security if Milligan didn’t sit down, but then gave Milligan, who is embroiled in multiple lawsuits with the City, three minutes to speak about the cannabis ordinance up for a vote.
Road detours expected; ADHD, Sukkott and police appreciation
Norwalk area motorists beware! Many road closures and detours will occur this Sunday Oct. 2 due to the running of the SoNo Half Marathon. Martin Luther King Drive will have one lane coned off for runners. Here’s a list provided by Norwalk Police Department:. Water Street from Hanford to...
Norwalk Hospital plans expansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
Norwalk photos: Calf Pasture rainbow
NORWALK, Conn. — A double rainbow, seen Sept. 19 from Calf Pasture Beach.
Norwalk deserves transparency in Milligan settlement offer
Last week, Jason Milligan sent to the Common Council the attached settlement offer. On Thursday, I sent the attached resolution to the City Clerks and a request to have it included in Tuesday’s agenda. This request was denied, not in writing but by evidence of agenda that has now been published.
An urgent call from local Quakers
Since the 1600’s Quakers have asserted the importance of standing up for truth, the equality of all people, and the peaceful resolution of conflict. We call upon our fellow citizens of the U.S. to respond to the assault on the Capitol as a deliberate, violent attempt to prevent the clear winner of the 2020 election from taking office. We have heard testimony from former Trump Attorney General William Barr and the Secretaries of State of key swing states that claims the 2020 election was riddled with fraud are demonstrably false. Disinformation campaigns have misled many Americans to the contrary.
