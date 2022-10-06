Read full article on original website
William Shatner explains why his trip to space ‘felt like a funeral’: ‘I saw death and I saw life’
William Shatner made history when he became the oldest person to travel to space – but the experience left him in tears. In October 2021, the "Star Trek" alum embarked on the adventure of a lifetime with the help of Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin. The Amazon empire founder credited the actor with igniting his interest in space travel.
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals how he tricked us into believing in monsters
For those of us who love their old-school horror, Werewolf by Night was a welcome throwback to classic B-movies. The brand-new Marvel Studios Special Presentation, which just landed on Disney Plus this past Friday, embraced the campy, over-the-top tone of its inspirations and influences. It offered a major treat for those MCU fans who have been patiently waiting for some horror content. Even better, the title character’s monster form wasn’t realized with CGI.
‘Hellraiser’: What Does Each Shape of the Lament Configuration Puzzle Box Means?
The following piece contains spoilers for the 2022 Hellraiser. Continue at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser brings Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) back to torment a new cast of characters who get involved with the Lament Configuration Box. The mysterious puzzle opens rifts to a hellish dimension known as The Labyrinth, sucking human sacrifices to be tortured by the Cenobites, disfigured human-like creatures who are incapable of distinguishing pleasure and pain. At first glance, the Hellraiser reboot sticks close to the main elements created by Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart and his beloved 1987 film adaptation. However, the reboot also brings something new to the table, as it reimagines the rules that bind Cenobites to the service of humans and expands the functionality of the Lament Configuration Box, giving five new shapes to the bloody puzzle.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ on Netflix, a Stephen King Adaptation That’s a Handsome Trip to Dullsville
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (now on Netflix) begs the question: Are there any Stephen King stories left to adapt? I know the answer to that – an emphatic no – but King is so prolific, at this point it’s starting to feel like a rhetorical question. So the 39th film adaptation (give or take; are we counting TV movies, or both movies spawned from a thousand-page novel, or short films, or, or, or…) of his work springs from a 2020 novella about a kid, an old man and a haunted cell phone, written and directed by old pro John Lee Hancock,...
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Revealed the Name of His Horse and Why the Show Never Said It
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness once revealed the name of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon's horse and why he never says it on the show.
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?
Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay
After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
Bad movies can be capable of greatness, even if it’s only one scene in a sea of mediocrity
Is it worse to be a bad movie from start to finish, or to sandwich one or two scenes displaying something approaching genuine brilliance in amongst an overwhelming sea of mediocrity? To be fair, “neither” would be the preferable answer and then everyone gets to go home happy, but not every feature film gets to be so lucky as to enjoy widespread acclaim.
'Pretty Problems' Director & Cast Reveal How They Achieved True Movie Magic in Front of and Behind the Lens
I’m a big believer that when a cast and crew are passionate about the material, have that extra special collaborative spark, and feel supported in their working environment, that kind of positivity and enthusiasm radiates off the screen. You can certainly feel it in Kestrin Pantera’s last feature film, Mother’s Little Helpers, and now you can feel it in her latest, Pretty Problems.
Gael García Bernal on ‘Werewolf by Night’ and Why He Loves Playing a Monster
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes premieres of plenty of new spooky films — and this year, Marvel’s getting in on the deal. In addition to a handful of other seasonal Disney+ premieres, the superhero mega-studio is premiering Werewolf by Night, a new, hour-long special dedicated to one of comics’ scariest creatures of the night.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ BTS Image Promises Bloody, Gory Goodness
Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin shared a new image of the highly-anticipated horror movie. While we haven't seen much of the new Evil Dead movie yet, the image promises the Deadites are as deadly as ever, leaving a trail of blood and guts everywhere they go. The new image...
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
When Does 'Werewolf By Night' Take Place in the MCU? Director Michael Giacchino Explains [Exclusive]
If you were wondering where Werewolf by Night takes place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Collider has answers for you…well, sort of. The new Halloween special — the first of its kind for Marvel — hits Disney+ this week, starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, one of many people gathered at a mysterious manor under the pretense of competing for a great and deadly premise, and many have been wondering where the spooky special fits in with the timeline of the rest of the MCU, especially since the character has comics ties to other recently introduced heroes. (Looking at you, Marc Spector.)
'Aliens' to 'Evil Dead' 10 Genre-Bending Horror Movies That Will Turn Your Halloween Upside Down
Variety is the spice of life, or so the saying goes. The same is true for the film genres, whose tropes and conventions often risk going stale. But every once in a while, a film comes around that turns the genre on its head or otherwise curbs audience expectations of what a genre film can be.
Inside The Terrifying Legend Of The Aswang, The Shapeshifting Filipino Monster That Devours Human Guts And Fetuses
According to centuries-old Filipino folklore, the aswang combines the most terrifying traits of vampires, were-beasts, and witches into a single monster that inspires unparalleled fear to this day. Not knowing whether or not danger is lurking around the corner can debilitating, and the aswang combines the uncertainty of a shapeshifter...
