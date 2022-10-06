Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of two long-range cruise missiles, state media said Thursday, adding that the weapons were equipped to carry tactical nukes and had already been deployed to North Korean army units. Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the tests for improving combat efficiency of the cruise missiles, which KCNA said have already been "deployed at the units of the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes."

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO