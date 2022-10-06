Nadia Maudhoo finished the solo, lowered her bow and took a breath. Renowned violinist Sandy Cameron smiled. “That was very good, but I’m going to try and take this out of the box a little bit,” Cameron said, moving on to suggestions about developing musical expression, and pointing out ways to think differently about forming the harmonies — going beyond the technical aspects of the piece.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO