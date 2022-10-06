The Loyola men’s soccer team (5-2-4, 1-2-2) faced No. 16 University of Dayton Oct. 8 at Loyola Soccer Park, ending in a 0-0 draw. In a physical game totaling 41 fouls and nine yellow cards, Loyola fought through contact to extend its unbeaten streak at home to six games this season.

