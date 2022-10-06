ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Search begins for inaugural assistant vice chancellor for digital and online learning

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s strategic priorities focused on enrollment combined with the resurgence of online education during the pandemic has reinvigorated Nebraska’s century-long history with distance education. In support, the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor seeks applications and nominations for the inaugural role of Assistant Vice...
Grants available to support research on improving student retention

Kelly Funds are available to facilitate research on improving student retention by exploring new instructional approaches or supports for specific courses that are critical for student success. The call for proposals was issued by the University of Nebraska system's Office of the Provost. The Fred J. Kelly Fund, established by...
Diverse designers exhibition features current architecture students, alumni

Bringing more awareness to design diversity across Nebraska, the College of Architecture is hosting the “Say It Loud,” a traveling exhibition featuring diverse designers — including two current University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and 24 alumni. The exhibition will be on campus Oct. 11-15 near the Willa Cather...
LIFE IN LINCOLN: First Friday Artwalk

A weekly series every Friday evening for UNL students to gather and enjoy a nearby activity or tour to sample and learn about the local Lincoln culture, neighborhoods, and people. Meet in the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. each Friday and the group will depart together for the final destination....
Blue Mounds & Palisades Climbing Trip

Along the Minnesota and South Dakota border, Blue Mounds and Palisades State Parks house quality outdoor climbing just four hours from Lincoln. With 50-60 foot climbs, the Sioux Quartzite offers challenges for new climbers and veterans alike. This is an excellent way to enjoy the great outdoors for a weekend and challenge yourself outside the climbing gym!
Del Raye, Harél winners of annual Raz-Shumaker Book Prizes

Prairie Schooner at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the winners of its annual Raz-Shumaker Book Prizes. The winners were chosen from more than 1,000 submissions from around the world. The winner of the 2022 Raz-Shumaker Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry is Jared Harél for “Let Our Bodies...
Nebraska U hosts First Friday art exhibits

On the start of every month, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln joins the local community for First Friday Artwalks, an opportunity for all to enjoy artwork displayed in local galleries. For the Oct. 7 First Friday event, four University of Nebraska–Lincoln entities are hosting art exhibits and activities for community...
Paw patrol

Cash, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Police Department’s therapy dog and labradoodle formerly known as Hershey, enjoys a front-seat view of Nebraska U’s homecoming parade on Sept. 30. For more on Cash, check out this recent Nebraska Today story or follow him on Twitter. Social media photos of...
First Friday at the Great Plains Art Museum

The Great Plains Art Museum is open late for Lincoln’s First Friday Art Walk on Oct 7, 5-7 p.m. Michael Farrell’s “Wayfaring Strangers” features a set of large-format portraits created during the pandemic in fall 2020. The work was done in a backyard natural light alcove, harkening back to 19th Century portrait settings.
First Friday at Sheldon Museum of Art

Start your weekend off with Sheldon First Friday. Decorate a locally grown mini pumpkin, make a button, learn about local farms and foods, and enjoy light refreshments. Explore the fall semester exhibitions, too. The museum is open until 7 p.m. Admission is free.
