LIFE IN LINCOLN: First Friday Artwalk
A weekly series every Friday evening for UNL students to gather and enjoy a nearby activity or tour to sample and learn about the local Lincoln culture, neighborhoods, and people. Meet in the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. each Friday and the group will depart together for the final destination....
Paw patrol
Cash, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Police Department’s therapy dog and labradoodle formerly known as Hershey, enjoys a front-seat view of Nebraska U’s homecoming parade on Sept. 30. For more on Cash, check out this recent Nebraska Today story or follow him on Twitter. Social media photos of...
Food for Health Seminar Series – Matthew T. Andrews
Matthew T. Andrews, PhD will present as part of the Food for Health Seminar Series. Dr. Andrews is the Director of NSF EPSCoR for the state of Nebraska and Professor in the School of Natural Resources at UNL. Website: https://epscor.nebraska.edu/. Talk Title: “Contributions of mammalian hibernation to human medicine”
Diverse designers exhibition features current architecture students, alumni
Bringing more awareness to design diversity across Nebraska, the College of Architecture is hosting the “Say It Loud,” a traveling exhibition featuring diverse designers — including two current University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and 24 alumni. The exhibition will be on campus Oct. 11-15 near the Willa Cather...
Nebraska U hosts First Friday art exhibits
On the start of every month, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln joins the local community for First Friday Artwalks, an opportunity for all to enjoy artwork displayed in local galleries. For the Oct. 7 First Friday event, four University of Nebraska–Lincoln entities are hosting art exhibits and activities for community...
Fossil Day at Morrill Hall will feature station, storytime, scavenger hunt
Fossil Day returns to the University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall on Oct. 15. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can enjoy a variety of fossil-themed activities hosted by museum paleontologists and educators. Morrill Hall will also host a food drive for Food Bank of Lincoln during the event.
Blue Mounds & Palisades Climbing Trip
Along the Minnesota and South Dakota border, Blue Mounds and Palisades State Parks house quality outdoor climbing just four hours from Lincoln. With 50-60 foot climbs, the Sioux Quartzite offers challenges for new climbers and veterans alike. This is an excellent way to enjoy the great outdoors for a weekend and challenge yourself outside the climbing gym!
Bingo Night
Play for free to win amazing prize packages at a huge one-night game. It’s not video bingo, virtual bingo, or even paper-and-dauber-style bingo…this is gonna be CLASSIC BINGO w/ the sliding-window bingo cards you mighta played at family reunions, church picnics, the local VFW hall, or community center.
First Friday at Sheldon Museum of Art
Start your weekend off with Sheldon First Friday. Decorate a locally grown mini pumpkin, make a button, learn about local farms and foods, and enjoy light refreshments. Explore the fall semester exhibitions, too. The museum is open until 7 p.m. Admission is free.
First Friday at the Great Plains Art Museum
The Great Plains Art Museum is open late for Lincoln’s First Friday Art Walk on Oct 7, 5-7 p.m. Michael Farrell’s “Wayfaring Strangers” features a set of large-format portraits created during the pandemic in fall 2020. The work was done in a backyard natural light alcove, harkening back to 19th Century portrait settings.
Del Raye, Harél winners of annual Raz-Shumaker Book Prizes
Prairie Schooner at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the winners of its annual Raz-Shumaker Book Prizes. The winners were chosen from more than 1,000 submissions from around the world. The winner of the 2022 Raz-Shumaker Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry is Jared Harél for “Let Our Bodies...
Grants available to support research on improving student retention
Kelly Funds are available to facilitate research on improving student retention by exploring new instructional approaches or supports for specific courses that are critical for student success. The call for proposals was issued by the University of Nebraska system's Office of the Provost. The Fred J. Kelly Fund, established by...
Huskers get ‘amazing’ life-changing experiences through the Lied
Nadia Maudhoo finished the solo, lowered her bow and took a breath. Renowned violinist Sandy Cameron smiled. “That was very good, but I’m going to try and take this out of the box a little bit,” Cameron said, moving on to suggestions about developing musical expression, and pointing out ways to think differently about forming the harmonies — going beyond the technical aspects of the piece.
Symphonic Band concert is Oct. 11
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Symphonic Band, under the direction of Tony Falcone, senior lecturer and associate director of bands, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in Kimball Recital Hall. The concert will also be live webcast. The concert, “Inspired by Poetry,” includes compositions by Alfred Reed, Sonya Leonore Stahl,...
