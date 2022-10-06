Read full article on original website
Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant
A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Eastern Australia This Week
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted by Australian weather authorities for Eastern Australia throughout the remainder of the week. The greatest risk will be flooding in low-lying areas, as well as riverine flooding pertaining to the overflow of inland bodies of water like lakes, streams, and rivers. This flooding is common in Eastern Australia, as seen previously in New South Wales and Queensland.
Urgent tornado warning is issued for Victoria and NSW - plus massive hailstones and heavy rains - as Australia's east coast is smashed by an enormous rain bomb
Residents of Victoria and New South Wales have been warned to brace for a potential tornado threat - as Australia's east coast is swamped by rain. Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said towns in the northwest of Victoria are at risk of a 'tornadic supercell' system on Thursday afternoon. Murray...
natureworldnews.com
BoM Forecasts Heavy Rain, Wind, Floods and Potential Tornadoes Will Hit Three States in Australia
The State Emergency Service (SES) has issued 57 flood warnings across New South Wales this morning, extending from the far north to the Victoria border, as well as warnings about possible tornadoes. Three states bracing for wild conditions. It comes after Sydney officially had its wettest year on record yesterday,...
Urgent flood warning issued for Australia's east coast as a 'tornadic supercell' storm system bears down bringing huge hailstones and a massive rain bomb - here are the areas most at risk
Australia's east coast is getting ready to batten down the hatches with more wild weather on the way, including torrential rain, storms, powerful winds, hail and flooding. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across along the east coast stretching from southern Queensland into New South Wales, Victoria and right down to Tasmania on Thursday night as part of a 'tornadic supercell' system.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town
Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
Thousands of Crocodiles Spark ‘Panic’ After Flocking to Beach in Bone-Chilling Video
Visitors at a beach in Brazil witnessed a pretty terrifying scene earlier this week when thousands of crocodiles “invaded” the area. One Twitter user shared a video of the reptile beach trip. “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip
California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto By Paul Blessington On Unsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
