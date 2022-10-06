ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmYvw_0iNzTCh600

PIX Now 10:03

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.

Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.

Police said they attempted to de-escalate the situation by urging the suspect to drop his knife and surrender, but the suspect refused and at one point demanded officers shoot him.

Officers then continued talking to the suspect and the suspect continued to refuse to surrender. A "less-lethal projectile" was then used and the suspect surrendered without injury.

"Due to their training and de-escalation tactics, the situation ended peacefully and without further injuries," police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Hakeem Thomas, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According to jail records, Thomas is being held on $580,000 bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Supermarket Stabbing Suspect in Custody in Lieu of $580,000 Bond

ANTIOCH — Officers responding to a report of a robbery stabbing victim arrested the alleged perpetrator in less than 10 minutes. The suspect 29-year-old Hakeem Z. Thomas is being held in custody in lieu of $580,000 bond. On the morning of October 4, police were dispatched to the Smart...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday

STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Stolen vehicle suspects arrested in San Bruno; 1 wanted on multiple warrants

SAN BRUNO -- Three people were arrested Thursday after police spotted a stolen vehicle in San Bruno, including one woman wanted on various charges.In a post on the department's Facebook page, San Bruno police said the arrests happened Thursday evening at the Bayhill Shopping Center at Cherry Ave. and San Bruno Ave. Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen to San Bruno Police on September 9 and arrested three suspects without incident. The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old male San Mateo resident, a 31-year-old female San Carlos resident and a 29-year-old female Redwood City resident. Police said one of the women had 9 outstanding arrest warrants for various charges.Each of the suspects face charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wheelchair-bound man arrested in Oakland shooting claims self defense

OAKLAND - A wheelchair-bound suspect was arrested Wednesday for killing another person in Oakland on Monday, police said Friday.Kahalil Attiba, 30, of Oakland, was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of killing 60-year-old Louis Truehill of Oakland in the city's 100th slaying of the year.Attiba allegedly has been previously convicted of at least one felony, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which on Thursday filed charges against Attiba for allegedly killing Truehill.Court documents allege that Truehill and Attiba had an argument over money one of them owed for drugs. Attiba told police he shot Truehill in self-defense, according to court documents.Truehill was shot in West Oakland in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.Attiba allegedly shot the lower part of Truehill's body before Truehill tried to take the gun from Attiba, who fired more rounds, court documents said.Witnesses told police officers that Attiba allegedly shot Truehill, according to court documents.According to county jail records, a court date has not yet been set for Attiba. 
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 3-6

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 3-6,...
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead, another wounded in Oakland Friday-night shooting

OAKLAND -- One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in east Oakland Friday night, police said.Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police.The officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other man is in stable condition, according to police.Police will not be sharing the name of the man who died until his family can be reached.Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection

DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road has been ID'd

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Teen Pleads “Not Guilty” to Murdering Father

A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death in Petaluma has pleaded not guilty to murder. The father’s body was found August 21st, after his son, Christopher Hopkins, allegedly suggested to a friend he was going to hurt himself. Investigators believe the father had been dead for several days before his body was discovered. Police officers said the suspect admitted to the murder on the day of his arrest. He’s due back in court in one week.
PETALUMA, CA
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in series of attempted East Bay kidnappings arrested

BERKELEY - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue. Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child. 
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy