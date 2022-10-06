Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

PIX Now 10:03

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.

Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.

Police said they attempted to de-escalate the situation by urging the suspect to drop his knife and surrender, but the suspect refused and at one point demanded officers shoot him.

Officers then continued talking to the suspect and the suspect continued to refuse to surrender. A "less-lethal projectile" was then used and the suspect surrendered without injury.

"Due to their training and de-escalation tactics, the situation ended peacefully and without further injuries," police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Hakeem Thomas, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According to jail records, Thomas is being held on $580,000 bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.