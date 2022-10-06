Read full article on original website
The costs to heat your home is going to be difficult this year
The high costs of energy are going to be difficult for Massachusetts residents this winter, especially when it comes to covering the costs of heating your home.
capecod.com
Cape and Islands Drought Alleviated by Recent Rainfall
HYANNIS – Recent rainfall has improved drought conditions across the state, including on the Cape and Islands. Both the Cape Cod Region and Islands region are at level 2 – Significant drought, according to state environmental officials. Despite the increased precipitation, officials said the area from Hyannis to...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
capeandislands.org
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
Gas prices rising in Massachusetts for first time in nearly 4 months
BOSTON - Gas prices are rising in Massachusetts for the first time in nearly four months.The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.51, up two cents from Wednesday, according to AAA.That's the first increase since June 12, when Massachusetts set a record high of $5.05. Prices had dropped slowly and steadily since them.The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.87 Wednesday, 36 cents higher than Massachusetts.California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.42 a gallon.
WWLP 22News
Frost Advisory issued for all of western Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday. WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants...
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Amazon hiring in Massachusetts ahead of holiday season with $3,000 sign-on bonus
A sign-on bonus ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 is being offered for select locations and positions as Amazon prepares to hire more than 1,600 employees in Massachusetts ahead of the holiday season.
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
