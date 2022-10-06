ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

capecod.com

Cape and Islands Drought Alleviated by Recent Rainfall

HYANNIS – Recent rainfall has improved drought conditions across the state, including on the Cape and Islands. Both the Cape Cod Region and Islands region are at level 2 – Significant drought, according to state environmental officials. Despite the increased precipitation, officials said the area from Hyannis to...
ENVIRONMENT
WBEC AM

MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter

Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gas prices rising in Massachusetts for first time in nearly 4 months

BOSTON - Gas prices are rising in Massachusetts for the first time in nearly four months.The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.51, up two cents from Wednesday, according to AAA.That's the first increase since June 12, when Massachusetts set a record high of $5.05. Prices had dropped slowly and steadily since them.The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.87 Wednesday, 36 cents higher than Massachusetts.California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.42 a gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Frost Advisory issued for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday. WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WSBS

Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?

The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA

