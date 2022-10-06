Read full article on original website
Related
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch.
krcgtv.com
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
KSDK
Rare golden crappie caught in Missouri pond
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Have you ever seen a golden crappie? Someone recently caught one while fishing in a private pond in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish on its Facebook page Wednesday. The department said the golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochromism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
KRMS Radio
Missouri In Top 10 List Of Most Impacted States By Natural Disasters
Coming on the heels of hurricanes Fiona and Ian, WalletHub.com has released its list of the states most impacted by Natural disasters…and Florida isn’t really near the top. As a matter of fact, the Sunshine State ranks 9th just one spot ahead of Missouri. The study took into...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
koamnewsnow.com
MDC says Missouri drivers are among the most likely in the nation to collide with wildlife
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says the upcoming fall months mean drivers are more likely to collide with wildlife. “Due to increased wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads,” The Department said. “The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, conditions in the Green Hills Region remain constant
Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, however, this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows conditions in the Green Hills area have remained virtually the same as last week. This week’s map was released Thursday morning, October 6th, and is based on conditions as of the morning of October 4th.
Park drop tower will be taken down after Mo. teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando's...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Department of Conservation has weekly fall color updates available online
If you’re interested in finding the best places to take in leaves that are changing to lovely shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple, the Missouri Department of Conservation can help. The MDC tracks fall colors and provides weekly updates online. Media Specialist Maddie Est says foresters from all...
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility
Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
KYTV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) WATCH LIVE: Drivers should expect to find delays on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge due to a crash Thursday morning. MoDOT reported around 8:05 a.m. that the delays at the bridge should last about an hour. Crews closed the right lane off to drivers following the crash near The post Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week’s Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?”
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction Brings in the Big Bucks
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction brings in the big bucks. Cameron Conner reports.
Comments / 0