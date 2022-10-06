ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Minnesota221—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Roughing), 4:08; Marchment, DAL (Interference), 7:47; Rossi, MIN (Holding), 14:43. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1...
Seattle 10, Toronto 9

E_Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), Hernández 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic (1), Chapman (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Ray364404. Brash100001. Sewald2-334421. D.Castillo1-300000.
Column: Oregon is good, but now Ducks gets a chance to prove they’re great

There shouldn’t be any question about whether or not the Oregon Ducks are a good team anymore. After the first week of the 2022 season — an embarrassing and unforeseen 49-3 loss to the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs — it was a legitimate wonder to ask how good of a team Dan Lanning had on his hands in his first year in Eugene. However, after a string of 5-straight wins, all in an impressive manner of some sort, I think that everyone can confidently say that we overreacted a bit back at the start of September; the Ducks are a good...
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins...
Saturday's Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker. SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the returning player rights to G Shaquille Harrison and G Naz Mitrou-Long from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for the returning player rights to G Mac McClung and G/F Jared Wilson-Frame. FOOTBALL. National Football...
BASEBALL

