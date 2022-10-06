Read full article on original website
Mets host the Padres in decisive NL Wild Card Series Game 3
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Saturday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker. SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the returning player rights to G Shaquille Harrison and G Naz Mitrou-Long from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for the returning player rights to G Mac McClung and G/F Jared Wilson-Frame. FOOTBALL. National Football...
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Minnesota221—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Kaprizov, Addison), 11:48. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Zuccarello, Eriksson Ek), 14:15...
Seattle 10, Toronto 9
A-struck out for Kelenic in the 6th. 1-ran for Santana in the 9th. E_Espinal (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), off Mayza; Hernández 2 (2), off Ray. RBIs_Kelenic (1), Santana 3 (3), Raleigh (3), Crawford 3 (3), Frazier (1), Hernández 4 (4), Guerrero Jr. (1), Chapman (1), Jansen 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic, Chapman.
Column: Oregon is good, but now Ducks gets a chance to prove they’re great
There shouldn’t be any question about whether or not the Oregon Ducks are a good team anymore. After the first week of the 2022 season — an embarrassing and unforeseen 49-3 loss to the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs — it was a legitimate wonder to ask how good of a team Dan Lanning had on his hands in his first year in Eugene. However, after a string of 5-straight wins, all in an impressive manner of some sort, I think that everyone can confidently say that we overreacted a bit back at the start of September; the Ducks are a good...
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL・
