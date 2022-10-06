Read full article on original website
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
Saturday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker. SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the returning player rights to G Shaquille Harrison and G Naz Mitrou-Long from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for the returning player rights to G Mac McClung and G/F Jared Wilson-Frame. FOOTBALL. National Football...
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3
DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 10. 2B_McNeil (1). HR_Grisham (2), Lindor (1), Alonso (1). SF_Vogelbach (1). S_Nola (1). Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th. HBP_Martinez (Ruf), Ottavino (Grisham). WP_Morejon. Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Chris...
Series tied at 1-1
LOB_N.Y. Mets 35, San Diego 24. 2B_Escobar, McNeil, Nola, Kim. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Lindor, Alonso, Profar, Grisham 2, Bell, Machado. RBIs_Nimmo, Escobar 2, Lindor, Alonso, McNeil 2, Vogelbach, Profar 4, Grisham 2, Bell 2, Machado 2. SB_Lindor, Marte 2. CS_Kim. SF_Vogelbach. S_Lugo. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second,...
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins...
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Minnesota221—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Kaprizov, Addison), 11:48. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Zuccarello, Eriksson Ek), 14:15...
