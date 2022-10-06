ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker. SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the returning player rights to G Shaquille Harrison and G Naz Mitrou-Long from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for the returning player rights to G Mac McClung and G/F Jared Wilson-Frame. FOOTBALL. National Football...
BASEBALL
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Minnesota221—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Jost, Middleton), 3:57. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Boldy, Zuccarello), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Roughing), 4:08; Marchment, DAL (Interference), 7:47; Rossi, MIN (Holding), 14:43. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Rossi, Goligoski), 3:19. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 1 (Hintz, Hakanpaa), 5:22. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1...
DALLAS, TX
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins...
MLB

