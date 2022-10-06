Read full article on original website
Washington Square News
5 early season predictions for the New York Rangers
1. Igor Shesterkin finishes top three in Vezina Trophy voting. This prediction is likely the most accurate of the bunch. Shesterkin looks unstoppable in net most nights, so much so that last season, the Russian goaltender showed he could carry his team to a conference final. Statistically, Shesterkin has held...
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
theScore
5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season
Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
Fort Wayne native Theriot added to Komets camp roster
Veteran forward Josh Winquist has agreed to a tryout as the team prepares for its 71st training camp opening Monday, October 10. Fort Wayne native, Triston Theriot, has also been invited to camp. The team will open the home portion of the regular season against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the […]
Yardbarker
Watch: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Aidan McDonough score goals to kick off a busy prospects weekend
As you’ve learned from the Blackfish Report — which can be found here at CanucksArmy every Tuesday — all of the Canucks prospects’ teams are now into their regular seasons. This is a busy weekend for the prospects as we see the NCAA in full swing and saw European teams participate in Champions League games before jumping back to league play for the weekend.
Yardbarker
Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to contract extension
Sutter rejoined the Flames midway through the 2020-21 season, replacing Geoff Ward on a three-year deal that ran through the 2022-23 season. This deal adds some time onto that and keeps Sutter around for the foreseeable future. Sutter previously made coaching stops in Chicago, San Jose and Los Angeles, and had an earlier tenure with the Flames.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season
The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
Sabres name veteran forward Kyle Okposo captain
The Buffalo Sabres made their 2022-23 leadership group official Saturday afternoon, naming longtime Sabres forward Kyle Okposo the 20th captain in Sabres history. Forward Zemgus Girgensons and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will serve as Buffalo’s alternate captains for the upcoming season. The team went without a captain last season after trading the injured Jack Eichel, their previous captain, instead electing to have Okposo and Girgensons serve as full-time alternates, and Dahlin an alternate at times later in the season.
NHL
Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie
The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
NHL
After plethora of offseason changes, Stars are ready for the real deal
Now that the Jason Robertson contract is wrapped up, you can look back and say the Stars front office had a pretty nice summer. That kind of praise might get you banned from most message boards, where the Victory Green fans can be uber-critical, but you can make the argument that this team solved a lot of problems in pretty smart ways.
NHL
Westgarth helps strengthen hockey's ties as part of NHL strategic team
League executive, former forward growing sport by collaborating with developmental organizations. Kevin Westgarth is looking to improve hockey's connections from the NHL down to the junior leagues. The vice president of the NHL's newly formed Hockey Development & Strategic Collaboration Group is on a mission to grow the sport by...
