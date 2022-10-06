Read full article on original website
Related
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
BBC
Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November
More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers warns the Fed may need to hike rates above 5% to defeat inflation - and sees unemployment spiking to 6%
Larry Summers warned the Fed may have to hike interest rates above 5% to beat back inflation. He predicted the cost would be a severe recession, and unemployment surging to about 6%. The former Treasury secretary underlined the slew of issues plaguing the global economy. The Federal Reserve may have...
Voices: Our children are at risk – it’s time to get tough on county lines grooming
The government’s failure to tackle the cost of living crisis has heightened the dangers children face from grooming and exploitation by criminal gangs.Abusers seeking to lure children into running drugs thrive on the deprivation that so badly scars our society. So much of this vile criminal activity is linked to the supply of drugs along county lines, to suburban areas, as well as to market and coastal towns.Here in London, we have lost so many children to grooming and exploitation and gang violence in pursuit of profit. Throughout 2021, 30 teenagers are reported to have been killed in London...
BBC
States rejects rent freeze for Andium Homes
Plans to freeze rent for islanders who move between different Andium properties has been rejected by the States. Deputy Rob Ward, member of the Reform Jersey party, who proposed the freeze, said islanders living in States-owned affordable housing properties were facing a "significant rise" in rent. Housing Minister Deputy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy
All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Losses double at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Automotive
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s drive to make a rival to the Land Rover Defender has racked up steep losses amid difficulty sourcing parts because of global supply chain disruption. Pre-tax losses at Ineos Automotive, a subsidiary of the billionaire’s chemicals conglomerate, doubled to €212m (£186m) last year, accounts filed with Companies House show. It has run up total losses of €506m since its inception in 2017, and received a further loan from its parent of €944m last year, on top of €471m in 2020. It plans to repay the loan from future revenues from the off-road vehicle.
Biden signs order to implement EU-US data privacy framework
President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to implement a European Union-United States data transfer framework announced in March that adopts new American intelligence gathering privacy safeguards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield
Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We run food banks, now we're keeping people warm'
Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
BBC
School meals: Holiday payments made for a third of NI pupils
The families of over 102,000 children in Northern Ireland received so-called "holiday hunger" payments over the 2022 school summer holidays. That is about 30% of schoolchildren. The payments of £27 each fortnight were made to families during the break to take the place of free school meals. A longer...
BBC
Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths
Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon criticises new North Sea oil and gas plan
Scotland's first minister has criticised UK government plans to issue up to 100 new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences. The government says it will make the UK more self-sufficient and create jobs. But Nicola Sturgeon said she had not seen any evidence to justify the expansion on environmental...
IMF chief says world better prepared for this crisis
The global economy is at a difficult crossroads, buffeted by multiple shocks including soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a growing threat of broad debt crisis, but IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told AFP that institutions are better prepared to weather this storm. What we need to recognize is that the Chinese institutions are still working their way through debt issues.
BBC
Hillsborough families' anger at not being told of pathology review
Relatives of Hillsborough victims have said it is "disgraceful" they were not told a review into pathology failings at the original inquest was under way. Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the tragedy, said it was "appalling" she heard via the media and is calling for it to be suspended.
U.K.・
BBC
JK Rowling backs protest over Scottish gender bill
Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
Comments / 0