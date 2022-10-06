ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

BBC

Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November

More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
WORLD
The Guardian

IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability

The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Our children are at risk – it’s time to get tough on county lines grooming

The government’s failure to tackle the cost of living crisis has heightened the dangers children face from grooming and exploitation by criminal gangs.Abusers seeking to lure children into running drugs thrive on the deprivation that so badly scars our society. So much of this vile criminal activity is linked to the supply of drugs along county lines, to suburban areas, as well as to market and coastal towns.Here in London, we have lost so many children to grooming and exploitation and gang violence in pursuit of profit. Throughout 2021, 30 teenagers are reported to have been killed in London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

S﻿tates rejects rent freeze for Andium Homes

P﻿lans to freeze rent for islanders who move between different Andium properties has been rejected by the States. Deputy Rob Ward, member of the Reform Jersey party, who proposed the freeze, said islanders living in States-owned affordable housing properties were facing a "significant rise" in rent. H﻿ousing Minister Deputy...
POLITICS
WEKU

Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy

All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
ECONOMY
BBC

N﻿ursing home at centre of legal action set to close

A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. T﻿he operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. I﻿t means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Losses double at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Automotive

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s drive to make a rival to the Land Rover Defender has racked up steep losses amid difficulty sourcing parts because of global supply chain disruption. Pre-tax losses at Ineos Automotive, a subsidiary of the billionaire’s chemicals conglomerate, doubled to €212m (£186m) last year, accounts filed with Companies House show. It has run up total losses of €506m since its inception in 2017, and received a further loan from its parent of €944m last year, on top of €471m in 2020. It plans to repay the loan from future revenues from the off-road vehicle.
BUSINESS
BBC

Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield

Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Cost of living: 'We run food banks, now we're keeping people warm'

Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
ADVOCACY
BBC

School meals: Holiday payments made for a third of NI pupils

The families of over 102,000 children in Northern Ireland received so-called "holiday hunger" payments over the 2022 school summer holidays. That is about 30% of schoolchildren. The payments of £27 each fortnight were made to families during the break to take the place of free school meals. A longer...
WORLD
BBC

Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths

Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon criticises new North Sea oil and gas plan

Scotland's first minister has criticised UK government plans to issue up to 100 new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences. The government says it will make the UK more self-sufficient and create jobs. But Nicola Sturgeon said she had not seen any evidence to justify the expansion on environmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

IMF chief says world better prepared for this crisis

The global economy is at a difficult crossroads, buffeted by multiple shocks including soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a growing threat of broad debt crisis, but IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told AFP that institutions are better prepared to weather this storm. What we need to recognize is that the Chinese institutions are still working their way through debt issues.
ECONOMY
BBC

Hillsborough families' anger at not being told of pathology review

Relatives of Hillsborough victims have said it is "disgraceful" they were not told a review into pathology failings at the original inquest was under way. Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the tragedy, said it was "appalling" she heard via the media and is calling for it to be suspended.
U.K.
BBC

JK Rowling backs protest over Scottish gender bill

Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
WORLD

