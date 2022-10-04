ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England manager Gareth Southgate and Lionesses star Ellen White are inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame at glittering London ceremony... joining the likes of Pele, Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson

England manager Gareth Southgate and Lionesses hero Ellen White have been inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame.

The accolade honours iconic football players and managers from any age of the game, with previous recipients including Stanley Matthews, Pele, Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.

More recent inductees have tended to come from the Premier League era, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Arsene Wenger recognised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04glhQ_0iNzOxv400
England manager Gareth Southgate and Lionesses hero Ellen White were inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xU9tD_0iNzOxv400
Southgate pictured with wife Alison on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony in London

On Monday night, it was Southgate's turn after he guided England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the final of the European Championship last year.

But Southgate has come under pressure following poor results in the UEFA Nations League with the World Cup in Qatar just a few weeks away.

The Legends of Football awards ceremony is a fund-raising event for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and took place at Grosvenor House in London.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the awards, Southgate said: 'The England part of my journey in particular, as a player and a manager, has probably been the greatest highlight and the greatest honour for me.

'I am hoping this isn't the end of it, I am hoping there are still a few more years ahead. I feel I have got a lot of improving to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RznCq_0iNzOxv400
The Legends of Football ceremony helps raise funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWz9b_0iNzOxv400
Southgate has guided England to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, while White played a key part in the Lionesses' Euro win this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxznV_0iNzOxv400

'I feel there is a lot in the next couple of months we want to achieve for a start and beyond that, I'm assuming life is going to continue and there's lots of challenges ahead.'

Recently retired England forward White was inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame alongside Southgate on Monday night.

She played a prominent role in England's Euro 2022 triumph, playing in every game during the tournament and scoring twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzttI_0iNzOxv400
Southgate has come under pressure during England's poor UEFA Nations League campaign 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnVa5_0iNzOxv400
Ellen White poses with the European Championship trophy after England's triumph in July

White, 33, retired from international football just after the win, finishing as England's top female goalscorer on 52 from 113 appearances.

White said: '2022 has been a phenomenal year already, to achieve what we did at Wembley and to see the nation get behind us is truly unforgettable.'

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman said: 'I'm thrilled that Ellen's contribution to football has been recognised by the Legends of Football committee.

'Her professionalism and achievements in the game cannot be understated. She's a deserving winner of this award.'

Legends of Football hall of fame

1997 John Charles

1998 Sir Stanley Matthews

1999 Nat Lofthouse

2000 Brian Clough

2001 Sir Bobby Robson

2002 Sir Bobby Charlton

2003 Tony Adams

2004 Kenny Dalglish

2005 Sir Alex Ferguson

2006 Alan Shearer

2007 Teddy Sheringham

2008 Denis Law

2009 Harry Redknapp

2010 Eric Cantona

2011 Jose Mourinho

2012 Premier League 500 games club - Ryan Giggs, David James, Emile Heskey, Frank Lampard, Sol Campbell, Gary Speed

2013 Pele

2014 Ryan Giggs

2015 David Beckham

2016 Premier League 100 goals club

2017 Steven Gerrard

2018 Frank Lampard

2019 Arsene Wenger

2022 Gareth Southgate and Ellen White

