England manager Gareth Southgate and Lionesses star Ellen White are inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame at glittering London ceremony... joining the likes of Pele, Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson

England manager Gareth Southgate and Lionesses hero Ellen White have been inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame.
The accolade honours iconic football players and managers from any age of the game, with previous recipients including Stanley Matthews, Pele, Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.
More recent inductees have tended to come from the Premier League era, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Arsene Wenger recognised.
On Monday night, it was Southgate's turn after he guided England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the final of the European Championship last year.
But Southgate has come under pressure following poor results in the UEFA Nations League with the World Cup in Qatar just a few weeks away.
The Legends of Football awards ceremony is a fund-raising event for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and took place at Grosvenor House in London.
Speaking to Sky Sports at the awards, Southgate said: 'The England part of my journey in particular, as a player and a manager, has probably been the greatest highlight and the greatest honour for me.
'I am hoping this isn't the end of it, I am hoping there are still a few more years ahead. I feel I have got a lot of improving to do.
'I feel there is a lot in the next couple of months we want to achieve for a start and beyond that, I'm assuming life is going to continue and there's lots of challenges ahead.'
Recently retired England forward White was inducted into the Legends of Football hall of fame alongside Southgate on Monday night.
She played a prominent role in England's Euro 2022 triumph, playing in every game during the tournament and scoring twice.
White, 33, retired from international football just after the win, finishing as England's top female goalscorer on 52 from 113 appearances.
White said: '2022 has been a phenomenal year already, to achieve what we did at Wembley and to see the nation get behind us is truly unforgettable.'
Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman said: 'I'm thrilled that Ellen's contribution to football has been recognised by the Legends of Football committee.
'Her professionalism and achievements in the game cannot be understated. She's a deserving winner of this award.'
Legends of Football hall of fame
1997 John Charles
1998 Sir Stanley Matthews
1999 Nat Lofthouse
2000 Brian Clough
2001 Sir Bobby Robson
2002 Sir Bobby Charlton
2003 Tony Adams
2004 Kenny Dalglish
2005 Sir Alex Ferguson
2006 Alan Shearer
2007 Teddy Sheringham
2008 Denis Law
2009 Harry Redknapp
2010 Eric Cantona
2011 Jose Mourinho
2012 Premier League 500 games club - Ryan Giggs, David James, Emile Heskey, Frank Lampard, Sol Campbell, Gary Speed
2013 Pele
2014 Ryan Giggs
2015 David Beckham
2016 Premier League 100 goals club
2017 Steven Gerrard
2018 Frank Lampard
2019 Arsene Wenger
2022 Gareth Southgate and Ellen White
