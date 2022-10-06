ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest are STILL exploring possible replacements for Steve Cooper and retain an interest in Rafa Benitez... but uncertainty over the manager's position has unsettled members of the squad as they face a fight for survival

Nottingham Forest are continuing to explore possible replacements for boss Steve Cooper and retain a strong interest in Rafael Benitez.

The club have been considering their next move since Monday's 4-0 defeat at Leicester, which left them bottom of the table.

Sportsmail understands members of Forest's squad have been left unsettled by the sense of uncertainty, as it emerged on Tuesday that the roles of Cooper and a number of senior figures - including those of chief executive Dane Murphy and head of recruitment George Syrianos - were under threat.

Nottingham Forest are still continuing to explore possible replacements for Steve Cooper 
Cooper has come under pressure after Forest slumped to their fifth straight defeat on Monday

Forest's next game is at home to Aston Villa on Monday and the club have not ruled out showing faith in Cooper for now.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday that the contract offer presented to the Welshman, who led Forest to promotion earlier this year, was no longer on the table.

Benitez is available and is highly experienced in the Premier League after managing Liverpool, Newcastle and Everton.

Yet it is believed the turbulence of the past 48 hours has affected certain members of the squad, the majority of whom enjoy working with Cooper.

There is a feeling among the players that the sooner Forest establish a clear plan for the way forward, the better it will be for the team's prospects.

Forest are thought to retain a strong interest in ex-Liverpool and Everton boss Rafa Benitez 

Forest have acquired 23 new players since promotion, spending about £150million since promotion.

As well as Syrianos and Murphy, head of scouting Andy Scott's role is also thought to be under review.

Though they have shown promise in attack, they have been well below par in defence, conceding 21 times in the league and throwing away leads in home matches against Bournemouth and Fulham, who were also promoted last season.

While he is reluctant to criticise the players publicly, Cooper bemoaned their lack of competitive edge after the humbling at King Power Stadium, which was Leicester's first win in the league this term.

