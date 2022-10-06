ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts

By JOE McDONALD
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acbwG_0iNzLmQ600

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices.

Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street's benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

“The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1% to 27,387.50 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.2% to 18,055.68.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 1.5% to 2,248.46 while Sydney's S&P ASX 200 edged less than 0.1% lower to 6,813.50.

New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,783.28. The benchmark was coming of its strongest two-day rally in 2 1/2 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 30,273.87. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.2% to 11,148.64.

Investors are hoping data that show the economy weakening will persuade the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to ease off rate hikes. They worry aggressive action to cool inflation might tip the global economy into recession, but forecasters say hopes central bankers will relent might be premature.

Wall Street is waiting for corporate results that will show how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers' willingness to spend.

Fed officials say they are determined to keep raising interest rates and keep them at an elevated level until it is clear inflation has subsided.

The U.S. government is due to release an update on employment Friday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $87.91 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

It gained $1.24 on Wednesday to $87.76 per barrel after energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to production cuts to shore up sagging prices.

Oil surged to above $110 per barrel following Russia's February attack on Ukraine but has fallen back. The decision to support prices might help Moscow maintain its income once Europe's decision to cut purchases of Russian crude as punishment for the war on Ukraine takes effect in December.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused OPEC of “aligning with Russia.”

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 15 cents per barrel to $93.52 in London. It advanced $1.57 the previous session to $93.37.

The dollar rose to 144.55 yen from Wednesday's 144.49 yen. The euro gained to 99.18 cents from 98.94 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18...
WORLD
Reuters

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Oil Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Adp#Fed#Oanda#The Hang Seng#Southeast Asian#Nasdaq
The Independent

Hong Kong convicts teenagers under national security law for first time

Five teenagers in Hong Kong were sentenced to three years in detention at a correctional facility under the draconian national security law for allegedly advocating to overthrow the government.It is the first time Hong Kong has convicted minors under the sweeping security law, which was implemented in 2020 after widespread pro-democracy protests.On Saturday, judge Kwok Wai-kin said the defendants had advocated a “bloody revolution” to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths and on social media, which could have turned peaceful demonstrators violent.“Even if only one person is incited by them, the social stability of Hong Kong and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy