Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, October 28, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Tickets for the downtown Ghost Walk will be on sale at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28; participants will be given a map identifying the locations where storytellers will start spinning their tales at 15-minute intervals from 6 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. Patrons can proceed at their own pace to partake of as many ghost stories as they wish; however, those beginning their journey after 7 p.m. will not be able to get to every destination in time to hear all of the stories. The Cemetery Ghost Walks will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be led by tour guides to the sites where the spooky stories will be revealed.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO