Daily Advocate
Hill honored by OFRW
DUBLIN — The Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) recently honored outstanding Federated Republican Women from the state of Ohio. Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) member Betty Hill was among the 15 honorees. Hill has been a member of the DCRWC for many years. During those years,...
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk dates and times announced
Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, October 28, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Tickets for the downtown Ghost Walk will be on sale at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28; participants will be given a map identifying the locations where storytellers will start spinning their tales at 15-minute intervals from 6 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. Patrons can proceed at their own pace to partake of as many ghost stories as they wish; however, those beginning their journey after 7 p.m. will not be able to get to every destination in time to hear all of the stories. The Cemetery Ghost Walks will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be led by tour guides to the sites where the spooky stories will be revealed.
Daily Advocate
Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November. Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted. Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also...
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
Daily Advocate
McMaster opens DCCA Artists Series
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series season opens Saturday, Oct. 22 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville with versatile singer/songwriter Luke McMaster, who has written hit songs for notable artists such as Nick Lachey and Rihanna as well as earning acclaim for his 2013 recording “Good Morning Beautiful,” a song co-written by well-known Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman, with whom McMaster often tours. “His soulful tenor thrills audiences around the world, whether he is singing his own songs, pop favorites, soul music or rhythm and blues numbers,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Audiences of all ages will definitely find something to like when Luke McMaster takes the stage,” Warner concluded. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
Daily Advocate
AHS names Students of the Month
ARCANUM — Students of the Month for September from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and June Cooke. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Aiden and June were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS.
Daily Advocate
Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team
MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.
Daily Advocate
Great events planned at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a 30 room, modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the upscale hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.
WKYC
Meet Mentor's Mullet Champs: Rich Baron and his barber Brandon Mercer are finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships
CLEVELAND — It’s a courageous hairstyle known by many names:. The Mississippi Mudflap. The Kentucky Waterfall. The Canadian Passport. The Beaver Paddle. The Achy-Breaky-Big-Mistakey. The Tennessee Tophat. But it’s best known by its technical name: The Mullet. A hairstyle in which the hair is cut shorter at the...
Daily Advocate
Greenville defeats Butler on homecoming; Short adds his name to another record
GREENVILLE — After a tough loss last week, the Greenville High School football team came out on homecoming weekend and dominated Butler High School, 35-21. Head coach Bart Schmitz said he is proud of his guys for responding well after their loss at Piqua last week. It takes a lot for a young team to move on after a game like that and the Green Wave did just that.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week eight
Here are the football scores from around Darke County for Week eight:
