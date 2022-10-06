Read full article on original website
Union boss urges government to ‘take shackles off’ private rail firms as 9,000 train workers strike
A rail union boss has urged the government to “take the shackles off the privateers” as thousands of train workers walk out over pay and working conditions in the latest of a series of strikes. Around 9,000 train drivers walked out on Wednesday as part of fresh strike action by the Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union, leading to the cancellation of services across the country. The strike affected the following operators: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, West Midlands Trains, Hull Trains and East...
BBC
Cost of living: Queen's University Belfast declares critical incident
Queen's University Belfast (QUB) has declared a "critical incident" due to the cost-of-living crisis. The university is due to approve several measures to help staff and students deal with soaring costs. Its vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer said he wanted to ensure an "appropriate institutional response". Queen's has been allocated £2.7m...
BBC
School meals: Holiday payments made for a third of NI pupils
The families of over 102,000 children in Northern Ireland received so-called "holiday hunger" payments over the 2022 school summer holidays. That is about 30% of schoolchildren. The payments of £27 each fortnight were made to families during the break to take the place of free school meals. A longer...
Government urged to pay nurses a ‘decent wage’ as RCN ballots on strike action
Paying nurses a “decent wage” is the only way to prevent them leaving the NHS and to fill thousands of vacancies, the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said as the union ballots on strike action.For the first time in its 106-year history, the RCN is asking all of its UK members if they are prepared to walk out over pay.General secretary Pat Cullen said nurses will still provide critical care if the strike goes ahead, as the RCN asks for a pay rise which exceeds inflation by 5%.But Prime Minister Liz Truss refused to budge when...
Nurses start voting on strikes over pay
Nurses will start voting on Thursday on whether to strike over pay amid warnings that record numbers are leaving the profession.Around 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action in the union’s first UK-wide ballot.The RCN said new analysis by London Economics to coincide with the ballot launch showed that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, it was found.“Governments have repeatedly neglected...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
Transport union leaders have apologised for the disruption caused by mass walkouts this weekend but said they had been left with no choice – as Network Rail accused them of a “huge own goal”.Members of four trade unions are striking for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).The timing coincides...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
And the strikes haven't even STARTED yet! Hundreds of rail passengers battle 'shambles' at London Euston as they battle to race home ahead of fresh round of walkouts tomorrow
Rail users struggled to get home this evening as services were wound down ahead of tomorrow's strike action which will bring much of the nation's network to a halt. Many of the country's services will face significant disruption until the weekend with some firms urging customers to avoid travelling unless their journey is 'absolutely necessary'.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
Teaching assistants quitting schools for supermarkets because of ‘joke’ wages
Headteachers across the country say they cannot fill vital teaching assistant vacancies and that support staff are taking second jobs in supermarkets to survive because their wages are “just a joke”. Schools are reporting that increasing numbers of teaching assistants are leaving because they will not be able...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Train strikes today - live: Full list of rail cancellations
Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as train workers strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) walked out for the duration of Wednesday 5 October, causing huge disruption to services.The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has warned.Mr Whelan urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he told The Independent.Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON — (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Coventry academy staff to strike over excessive workloads, union says
Up to 50 members of staff at a Coventry academy are to go on strike in a dispute about excessive workloads and pressure on teachers. Concerns have been raised over a number of issues at West Coventry Academy and more concessions were needed, the National Education Union (NEU) said. Teaching...
Voices: Our children are at risk – it’s time to get tough on county lines grooming
The government’s failure to tackle the cost of living crisis has heightened the dangers children face from grooming and exploitation by criminal gangs.Abusers seeking to lure children into running drugs thrive on the deprivation that so badly scars our society. So much of this vile criminal activity is linked to the supply of drugs along county lines, to suburban areas, as well as to market and coastal towns.Here in London, we have lost so many children to grooming and exploitation and gang violence in pursuit of profit. Throughout 2021, 30 teenagers are reported to have been killed in London...
Rail strikes may go on for months as workers are 'in it for the long haul', union boss says
Union barons threatened months more rail chaos last night after yet another round of train strike misery. Services were cancelled across the country as around 9,000 members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) staged action over pay and conditions. Yesterday’s strike by...
Hong Kong convicts teenagers under national security law for first time
Five teenagers in Hong Kong were sentenced to three years in detention at a correctional facility under the draconian national security law for allegedly advocating to overthrow the government.It is the first time Hong Kong has convicted minors under the sweeping security law, which was implemented in 2020 after widespread pro-democracy protests.On Saturday, judge Kwok Wai-kin said the defendants had advocated a “bloody revolution” to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths and on social media, which could have turned peaceful demonstrators violent.“Even if only one person is incited by them, the social stability of Hong Kong and the...
