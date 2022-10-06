Read full article on original website
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
Man dies after being hit by falling tree in Sale
A man has died after being hit by a falling tree on a street, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the 26-year-old was struck on Darley Street in Sale at about 15:30 BST on Thursday. It said a second man was also hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Billingham upcycling centre provides furniture for families
Furniture set for landfill is being upcycled and donated to families. Items such as cabinets, beds and tables left behind are given a new life at social housing company Thirteen's recycling centre in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees. The project began in February and so far about 50 families have benefited with starter...
Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door
A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
