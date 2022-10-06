The beleaguered Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has departed Portsmouth for Fife following a string of delays caused by technical problems.It had first been expected to sail on Monday but work was not completed in time to remove the giant propeller so the sailing was delayed until 11am on Friday.The departure was then put back again and it finally left port at around 11pm on Friday.The £3 billion warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.Inspections by...

