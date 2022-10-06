Read full article on original website
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
Funeral director branding on hearse carrying Queen’s body to Edinburgh disappears during journey
The branding of a funeral director carrying the Queen’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday mysteriously disappeared during the six hour journey. A prominent sticker with the name of the company, William Purves, was spotted by eagle-eyed Royal watchers as the hearse left Balmoral just after 10am. However,...
U.K.・
BBC
Dorset coroner demands proof military jet is safe to fly
A coroner has called for urgent reassurance that a military jet is safe to fly after the death of a former RAF pilot. David Ashley, from Poole, Dorset, died during a test flight of an M-346 when it crashed in the Italian Alps in Lombardy on 16 March. The father-of-two...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000
A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
Country diary: A nearby farm may never be worked again
I’m just back from the dairy farm up the hill. Unfailingly helpful, John has agreed to collect a 10ft roller we’ve bought from another neighbouring farm which is on the market, with equipment being sold separately. I’ll repay him with sausages, our customary form of exchange. Commercial feed rearing the latest porkers has cost double what it did last year. It’s a familiar story. Furthermore, the drought has meant lower forage yields but also limited grazing – many cattle farmers have been feeding precious rations for weeks. There’s a long, expensive winter ahead.
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
North London townhouses? Liz Truss’s critics can’t afford them
When Liz Truss caustically referred in her conference speech to people who “take taxis from north London townhouses to the BBC studios” to defend the status quo, she was not the first Tory leader to try to cancel the capital’s northern quarter. At last year’s Conservative party...
U.K.・
BBC
Suspected Roman ford unearthed near Evesham during waterworks
Archaeologists say a cobbled ford uncovered near Evesham could be the finest Roman example of its type in Britain. The 10m-stretch, believed to extend to a depth of 3m, was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent. Aidan Smyth, archaeology officer from Wychavon District Council, said the discovery "took his...
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales leaves Portsmouth after breakdown
The beleaguered Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has departed Portsmouth for Fife following a string of delays caused by technical problems.It had first been expected to sail on Monday but work was not completed in time to remove the giant propeller so the sailing was delayed until 11am on Friday.The departure was then put back again and it finally left port at around 11pm on Friday.The £3 billion warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.Inspections by...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Billingham upcycling centre provides furniture for families
Furniture set for landfill is being upcycled and donated to families. Items such as cabinets, beds and tables left behind are given a new life at social housing company Thirteen's recycling centre in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees. The project began in February and so far about 50 families have benefited with starter...
BBC
Caernarfon: Gwynedd air ambulance site could close
A second air ambulance base could shut as part of plans to consolidate the service in north Wales, BBC Wales understands. Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) declined to confirm the closure of Dinas Dinlle base near Caernarfon, Gwynedd. But the charity's café at the base will shut at the end of...
Time Out Global
Tram strikes in Croydon this month: what you need to know
Londoners have got very familiar with the chaos across the city’s travel routes by now, following a slew of strikes across the Overground, national rail services and the tube over the last few months. Unfortunately for Croydon-dwellers, a new round of tram strikes has been announced that will severely disrupt the service for two days next week.
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
