BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three in court accused of tortured woman's murder
Three people accused of torturing and killing a vulnerable woman and leaving her body in a child's bunk bed have appeared in court. Shakira Spencer, 35, was allegedly fatally assaulted in the days before her badly decomposed body was found at her home in Ealing, west London. Ashana Studholme, 37,...
Ankle tags used to target young black men, London mayor’s report finds
Electronic ankle tags are being used to racially target and sentence young black men for knife crime offences in a way that “may reflect unconscious bias” among Metropolitan police officers, according to internal documents from the mayor of London’s office. In an equality analysis assessment obtained through...
BBC
Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist
Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
BBC
School vows it 'won't hide away' over online racist abuse
A primary school which was targeted by racist abuse online after a visit by the first minister will not quit social media, its head teacher has vowed. Clare Harker made the pledge as police continue to investigate the comments directed at pupils of St Albert's in Pollokshields, Glasgow. On Friday...
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
‘For White Folks Only’: Twitter Puts Georgia Restaurant on Blast After Black Woman’s Racist Encounter
Racism wasn’t the encounter a Black woman planned to have when she went to play pool at a bar on Saturday. Part of the encounter showed the Black woman standing her ground after being told the restaurant was “for white folks only.”. She responded to the patron, telling...
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women
A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail
An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
"I won't be going back to my parents and never plan to go back," the Redditor told Newsweek.
KIDS・
Father-of-two killed in ‘ruthless execution’ as police release CCTV of suspects
A father-of-two has been shot dead in a “calculated and ruthless execution”, police have said as they released CCTV footage of two suspects.Sean Fox was approached and killed by masked gunmen while drinking in a sports club in Belfast over the weekend. The shooters were only inside the premise for around 21 seconds to carry out the “cold-blooded act” in front of others, police said.Investigators have now released CCTV of the two suspects entering and fleeing Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.They are seen walking into the venue in west Belfast with masks covering their faces...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
Ex-Met Police officer, 28, who grabbed a man by the throat and threw him to the floor outside a Wetherspoons in unprovoked attack while on duty is spared jail
A former Met Police officer who grabbed a man by the throat and threw him to the ground while on duty was spared jail. Archie Payne, 28, was responding to reports of a fight in east London when he attacked Scott Rooney, unprovoked, outside a Wetherspoons on January 5, 2020.
