BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three in court accused of tortured woman's murder

Three people accused of torturing and killing a vulnerable woman and leaving her body in a child's bunk bed have appeared in court. Shakira Spencer, 35, was allegedly fatally assaulted in the days before her badly decomposed body was found at her home in Ealing, west London. Ashana Studholme, 37,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist

Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
SOCIETY
BBC

School vows it 'won't hide away' over online racist abuse

A primary school which was targeted by racist abuse online after a visit by the first minister will not quit social media, its head teacher has vowed. Clare Harker made the pledge as police continue to investigate the comments directed at pupils of St Albert's in Pollokshields, Glasgow. On Friday...
EDUCATION
BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
ACCIDENTS
People

Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
KANSAS CITY, KS
TheDailyBeast

‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women

A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-two killed in ‘ruthless execution’ as police release CCTV of suspects

A father-of-two has been shot dead in a “calculated and ruthless execution”, police have said as they released CCTV footage of two suspects.Sean Fox was approached and killed by masked gunmen while drinking in a sports club in Belfast over the weekend. The shooters were only inside the premise for around 21 seconds to carry out the “cold-blooded act” in front of others, police said.Investigators have now released CCTV of the two suspects entering and fleeing Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.They are seen walking into the venue in west Belfast with masks covering their faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'

Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
PUBLIC SAFETY

