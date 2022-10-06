Read full article on original website
Related
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
Transport union leaders have apologised for the disruption caused by mass walkouts this weekend but said they had been left with no choice – as Network Rail accused them of a “huge own goal”.Members of four trade unions are striking for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).The timing coincides...
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON — (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in...
North London townhouses? Liz Truss’s critics can’t afford them
When Liz Truss caustically referred in her conference speech to people who “take taxis from north London townhouses to the BBC studios” to defend the status quo, she was not the first Tory leader to try to cancel the capital’s northern quarter. At last year’s Conservative party...
U.K.・
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
And the strikes haven't even STARTED yet! Hundreds of rail passengers battle 'shambles' at London Euston as they battle to race home ahead of fresh round of walkouts tomorrow
Rail users struggled to get home this evening as services were wound down ahead of tomorrow's strike action which will bring much of the nation's network to a halt. Many of the country's services will face significant disruption until the weekend with some firms urging customers to avoid travelling unless their journey is 'absolutely necessary'.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Thailand nursery attack: Witnesses describe shocking attack
People who witnessed a deadly rampage at a Thai nursery have described the horrific moment a former police officer burst in and began attacking staff and children. Nanticha Panchum, the headteacher at the childcare centre, said that after sending the children off for a nap, she had been about to make some lunch when she heard five gunshots.
Train strikes today - live: Full list of rail cancellations
Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as train workers strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) walked out for the duration of Wednesday 5 October, causing huge disruption to services.The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has warned.Mr Whelan urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he told The Independent.Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.
BBC
London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week
Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
BBC
East Yorkshire Conservative council votes for fracking ban
A Conservative-led council has voted to oppose fracking in its area. East Riding of Yorkshire members supported a motion tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition. The vote comes after Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg recently announced the lifting of the 2019 ban in order to boost domestic gas production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Time Out Global
Tram strikes in Croydon this month: what you need to know
Londoners have got very familiar with the chaos across the city’s travel routes by now, following a slew of strikes across the Overground, national rail services and the tube over the last few months. Unfortunately for Croydon-dwellers, a new round of tram strikes has been announced that will severely disrupt the service for two days next week.
Heart-stopping moment young man dices with death at level crossing as he staggers across railways tracks seconds before a freight train doing 100pmh thunders past
Shocking footage shows the moment a young man dices with death on a level crossing as he stumbles across the live railway tracks just moments before a train thundered past. The worrying CCTV has been released by Network Rail as part of a warning to student freshers following the near-miss in the heart of Lincoln's city centre.
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
Comments / 0