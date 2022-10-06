Rail passengers have been hit by another wave of travel chaos as train workers strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of both the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) walked out for the duration of Wednesday 5 October, causing huge disruption to services.The dispute will continue until the government intervenes, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has warned.Mr Whelan urged transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to “lift the shackles” from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.“The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased,” he told The Independent.Ms Trevelyan suggested that she now sees the perspective of the railway workers “more clearly” following a meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.Speaking to speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, she said she met the pair “because I really wanted to understand where they’re coming from”.

