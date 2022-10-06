Read full article on original website
Man arrested after punching woman and throwing her down a porch in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.
Search continues for teen suspects in deadly Highland Park liquor store robbery
Police were continuing to search for a group of teens who attacked and killed a store clerk during a liquor store robbery. Witnesses say at least one of those teens bashed Steven Reyes in the head with an electric scooter Thursday in Highland Park. The incident unfolded at Tony's Market. Reyes died at the hospital. The suspects were described as two boys and two girls who appeared to be about 15 years old. It remains unclear whether the suspects live in the area.
Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion - OLD
A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who have now been named by police.Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition. Read More Truss to call for united front against Putin - follow liveBodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city - latest
