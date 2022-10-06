A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who have now been named by police.Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition. Read More Truss to call for united front against Putin - follow liveBodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city - latest

