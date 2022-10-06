Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI
Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury
Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Smacks pinch-hit homer
Brujan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Red Sox. Brujan was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and appeared in all three of the Rays' games to close the regular season. He entered the game Wednesday in the fifth inning as a pinch runner and then remained in the contest to take Ryan Brasier yard to tally his third homer of the season. Brujan struggled across 162 plate appearances, maintaining just a .163/.228/.259 line with five stolen bases.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster
Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
CBS Sports
Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury
In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Joe Musgrove doesn't 'feel great' wearing 2017 Astros World Series ring, seeks 'true championship' with Padres
Joe Musgrove isn't exactly proud of the championship ring he earned with the Houston Astros because of the cheating scandal surrounding the 2017 World Series. The pitcher is now hoping to win one that feels more "earned" with the San Diego Padres, as he described in more detail to the Associated Press on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
CBS Sports
Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina both end legendary careers with hits, but Cardinals come up short vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals' loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series on Saturday night spelled an end not only to their 2022 season but also to the careers of two franchise legends and future Hall of Famers. Barring unlikely changes of heart, Yadier Molina, No. 4, and Albert Pujols, No. 5, will now retire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster
Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9
Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
NFL・
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Five factors that led to Phillies' stunning ninth-inning comeback vs. Cardinals
We didn't have to wait long for the first postseason stunner of 2022. Friday afternoon the Philadelphia Phillies mounted an incredible ninth inning comeback to steal Wild Card Series Game 1 away from the St. Louis Cardinals (PHI 6, STL 3). Philadelphia scored six runs in the ninth to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. They lead the best-of-three series 1-0.
Comments / 0