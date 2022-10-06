Waukesha parade attack defendant is representing himself. He's repeatedly interrupted the trial with his defiant behavior

Read full article on original website
AP_001698.4cae60acaaa349b6bf132b2f5578606c.1238
5d ago
He was deemed “competent “ by the court system. He’s trying everything he can to bring up an “insanity “ verdict or cause a mistrial. The trial starts and, suddenly, he can’t control himself. Hmmmmmmm. The death, pain, and disabilities he caused by running over innocent children and adults ….. Does anyone really care if he’s insane or not? He deserves to be put away FOREVER and WITHOUT any type of release.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Comments / 1