‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
Four 'Contaminated' India-Made Paediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO Following the Deaths of 66 Children in West Africa
The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an alert for four "contaminated" India-made medicines, chiefly for paediatric use, identified in the west African nation of The Gambia and found to contain toxic and potentially fatal chemicals after the death of 66 children. WHO released a series of tweets, citing its...
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports
Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
New fears as man dies of Ebola weeks after six deaths from ‘strange illness’
A NEW Ebola outbreak has been declared as one man tragically dies. The unnamed 24-year-old tested positive for a "relatively rare Sudan strain" of the deadly condition in Uganda. This comes just weeks after six other people in the same area — including three children — died after suffering what...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
