Florida State

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Arrested on Numerous Charges for Alleged Scheme Where Fake Applications Were Sold to Obtain Real ‘Handicapped Parking Placards’

A Florida woman was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection with what authorities are describing as a complex scheme to falsely obtain and sell handicap parking permits in the Miami area. Nicole Cardona, 26, stands accused of one count each of organized scheme to defraud less than $20,000, criminal...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Law & Crime

Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’

An 21-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week for allegedly beating an 18-month-old boy to death while the baby child was in his care. Tavion Donte Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of knowing and intentional murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of Nyheim Cashton Groves, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
PALM BAY, FL
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
CNN

CNN

