Read full article on original website
Related
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Florida Woman Arrested on Numerous Charges for Alleged Scheme Where Fake Applications Were Sold to Obtain Real ‘Handicapped Parking Placards’
A Florida woman was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection with what authorities are describing as a complex scheme to falsely obtain and sell handicap parking permits in the Miami area. Nicole Cardona, 26, stands accused of one count each of organized scheme to defraud less than $20,000, criminal...
Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’
An 21-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week for allegedly beating an 18-month-old boy to death while the baby child was in his care. Tavion Donte Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of knowing and intentional murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of Nyheim Cashton Groves, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
'Little heroes': A pair of 6-year-old twin girls used their toys and hair dryer to fend off their mother's attacker, police say
"It's a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today," neighbor Carrie Jacobs told News 6 Orlando.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home
A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Deputies: Officers serving warrant find 3-year-old in cage, 2-year-old holding meth pipe
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Update Sept. 19 7:20 p.m. EDT:. Deputies said in an updated news release that two people who were on the run after their children were found in deplorable conditions in Ohio have been arrested. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said that Franklin “TJ” Varney and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Dad in Plot Against Her Family and Pets Has Died: Deputies
A 12-year-old girl who planned to kill her family and shot her father in Texas has succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies announced on Wednesday. Her dad is expected to recover. “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as...
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
insideedition.com
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideedition.com
Man, 51, Arrested After Cops Say He Allegedly Kissed Girl, 5, on the Mouth on Cruise Ship
A 51-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested after cops say he allegedly kissed a 5-year-old girl on the mouth onboard a cruise ship over the weekend, according to Local 10. Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested in Florida by Miami-Dade police Monday and was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Newsweek.
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Burying Two Stolen Race Cars With an Excavator
Clever detective work by the race cars' owner is what found the thief.
Florida Chick-fil-A employee stops man who allegedly tried to carjack woman with baby
Dramatic video shows a Chick-fil-A employee tackling a man who allegedly tried to carjack a woman with a baby. The suspect, identified as William Branch, was arrested by authorities in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Branch is facing charges of battery and carjacking with a weapon, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office...
9-Year-Old’s Girl Body Found Stuffed in Storage Locker After She Was ‘Locked in the Basement for an Extended Period of Time,’ Deputies Say
A 31-year-old man in Kentucky and his 27-year-old girlfriend were arrested this week after the man’s young daughter was found dead in a storage locker rented under the woman’s name, authorities say. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count...
Black mother violently arrested after she called police on neighbor settles lawsuit
The city of Forth Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black woman after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground in a violent 2016 arrest. City officials agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig. The settlement will go before City Council in October for approval.
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2