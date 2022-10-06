Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

Esperanza’s Restaurant and Bakery of Fort Worth made Tripexpert’s Expert’s Choice Award list for 2022, joining six thousand other winners in 121 countries. While it may seem like a saturated list, only 2% of businesses receive this prestigious international award. The travel site determines winners based on professional reviews, but in its sixth year, Tripadvisor tweaked its deliberation process to avoid overlooking newer restaurants with fewer professional reviews to consider. The new procedure gives reviews from experts with a heightened understanding of the area and superior knowledge of the cuisine more weight. They will also be paying increased attention to remote destinations outside of major metropolitan areas as consumer tastes have shifted to more Covid-friendly venues.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO