Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
fox4news.com
Chef Tim Love opens new music venue Tannahill's in Fort Worth
Fort Worth's newest music venue, Tannahill's, officially opens Friday night. It's Chef Tim Love's third venue in the Fort Worth Stockyards' Mule Alley. It's also the first to offer state-of-the-art sound and lighting for bands and up to a thousand fans. Linguine alla Vongole. Serves: 4. Ingredients. 1 lb fresh...
papercitymag.com
This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club
The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine
Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
fwtx.com
Esperanza’s Kitchen Earns Tripexpert Award
Esperanza’s Restaurant and Bakery of Fort Worth made Tripexpert’s Expert’s Choice Award list for 2022, joining six thousand other winners in 121 countries. While it may seem like a saturated list, only 2% of businesses receive this prestigious international award. The travel site determines winners based on professional reviews, but in its sixth year, Tripadvisor tweaked its deliberation process to avoid overlooking newer restaurants with fewer professional reviews to consider. The new procedure gives reviews from experts with a heightened understanding of the area and superior knowledge of the cuisine more weight. They will also be paying increased attention to remote destinations outside of major metropolitan areas as consumer tastes have shifted to more Covid-friendly venues.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
dmagazine.com
Tales from the Dallas History Archives: When Royalty Came to North Texas
On September 8, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. As the world honored her passing, and the beginning of the reign of her son, King Charles III, I searched through the archives of the Dallas Public Library and discovered that Texas, and Dallas for that matter, was no stranger to the House of Windsor and other royal lines.
papercitymag.com
Scenes from The 16th Annual Chick Lit Luncheon in Dallas, Featuring Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks with VIP reception guests (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) The 16th annual Chick Lit Luncheon, presented by Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel, took place on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Hilton Anatole. The annual event raises money for Community Partners of Dallas — an organization that supports abused and neglected children in the area. Each luncheon has featured a starry guest speaker, from Andy Cohen to Goldie Hawn. This year’s talent: Emmy Award-winner Tyra Banks.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
papercitymag.com
The Hottest Spots to Shop in Dallas Right Now
When you aren’t investing in coupons at The State Fair, the following pop-ups and brand new stores offer cool, only-in-Dallas ways to flex your spending power this October. La Vie Style House’s vintage-inspired tunics and caftans have practically become a uniform for some North Texas women. Now, there’s even more to add to an LVSH collection. The Dallas-based brand has partnered with The Woods Fine Jewelry on a 30-piece capsule — launching today, October 7 — featuring natural and precious stones. The collaboration with the sister-owned, Aspen-bred brand will be sold exclusively at La Vie’s Highland Park Village flagship. (Prices range from $770 up to $20,000.)
What Happened to 97.1 'The Eagle?' We Have Some Bad News About the Fort Worth Radio Station
Any 97.1 The Eagle listeners out there? The station, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is known for its variety of classic rock tunes. But as of late, the station’s been acting a little funky. What gives?. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to 97.1 'The Eagle'?. It is with...
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
Fort Worth's newest park debuts in Alliance area
Alliance Park officially opened in Fort Worth on Sept. 23. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth held a grand opening ceremony for the 154-acre Alliance Park at 3800 Litsey Road on Sept. 23. The funding for the project was acquired from the 2014 and 2018 bond programs, Texas Parks and Wildlife grants, park dedication fees and donated land.
blackchronicle.com
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth group chief Corey Session is pissed off in regards to the newest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night time’s lethal gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth mindless, and he has issues about how folks will react. “It’s...
In East Dallas, a hand-rolled Cuban cigar shop, and the story of perseverance behind its success
DALLAS — A few hundred feet from a Hong Kong tailor, several fast food joints and an Albertson’s in the Casa Linda neighborhood of East Dallas, Jose Hernandez is rolling cigars. Hernandez, 34, grew up watching his grandfather fabricate cigars by hand in central Cuba. Those were good...
deseret.com
‘The Chosen’: See 30 photos from a tour and learn about the show’s new Texas set
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Since 1956, The Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle’s 1,200-acre property and facilities have served as a summer camp for children and a conference and retreat center for civic, business, school and church groups all year-round. The same landscape, located near the town of Midlothian on...
In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word
I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
papercitymag.com
The Must-Attend Events in Downtown Dallas This Fall — Munich Street Garden, Trick-Or-Treating, and More
Put your costumes on and head to downtown Dallas this Halloween. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Fall is back in full swing in Downtown Dallas, even if the stubborn Texas temperatures want us to think otherwise. Pumpkins, gourds, and football have finally arrived. Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI) has a full event lineup that has something for everyone to fall for this season.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
407 BBQ owner turns love of barbecue into career
Bryan McLarty opened 407 BBQ in February 2019. (Sara Rodia/ Community Impact) Bryan McLarty has worked in the barbecue business since he was 10 years old. This started the long road that led to him opening 407 BBQ in Argyle in 2019. 407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate...
