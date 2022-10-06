ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Upcoming Fall Festivals

There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Toms River Macaroni Kid's Trunk or Treat 2022

Put on your Halloween costume and come Trunk or Treat with us. Sunday, October 23rd, we will line the lot at Legacy Gymnastics and Cheer with trunks ready to hand out treats to all your mini-macaronis. Children are welcome to head inside for some Open Gym fun after they've collected their treats until their time slot is over.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Local Fall Festivals & Trick or Treats 2022!

Welcome to local fall events and ways to trick or treat! This list is going to get even longer as everyone finalizes their fall plans and sends me the details. You can click on the pink events to get more info and even more events and working links will be added shortly. You can also visit our events calendar at any time to see more local events happening near you!
BURBANK, CA
Life Center Trunk or Treat

It's time for Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly, memory-making, costume-wearing, fun and safe event... oh and you get lots of FREE CANDY! This year we are back to a walk-through experience. Invite your neighbors, family, and friends, we can't wait to see you!. LIFE CENTER CENTRAL CAMPUS. 1717 S Union...
TACOMA, WA
Michaels offers free weekly craft events this fall and winter

Fall and winter are the perfect setting for getting “crafty”, given all of the holidays and family gatherings that fall in October, November and December. And, if you’re feeling creative, head to Michaels for a fun afternoon on Sundays. Michaels’ popular Sunday Makebreak craft events offer a...
LIFESTYLE
Trunk or Treat @ SureHouse Open Bible church

Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat. Cars will be lined up in our parking lot passing out goodies to children. Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. See you there!
RELIGION
Festival
Politics
Society
WandaVision
👻 Disney's Costume Palooza Is Coming To Baltimore On October 21

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza at The Lyric Baltimore. The Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, coming to The Lyric Baltimore on Friday, October 21! Come join the party as your favorite Disney Junior characters and Marvel Super Heroes take the stage in this brand-new, concert-style show.
BALTIMORE, MD
Your Guide to Local Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, and More!

Dates: Oct. 8 - 31, 2022, or until Sold Out. Times: Weekdays 3pm - 6pm, Saturdays 9am - 6pm, Sundays 12pm - 6pm. Price: no admission fee, just pumpkins for purchase!. Saturday, October 15: Pumpkin Painting Party: 10am–noon (co-sponsored by Open Door Nursery and WPC Children’s Ministry) Friday,...
MILLBURN, NJ
EverWonder Children's Museum to Hold Annual Fundraiser, Oct. 22

EverWonder Children's Museum is holding its Annual Fundraiser at Marygold's on Main in Newtown on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 6-11pm. This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and show support for the museum. The Annual Fundraiser helps EverWonder to be able to provide exhibits ad programming that sparks imagination in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
MUSEUMS
How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime

We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
LIFESTYLE
Halloween on The Roof at Ponce City Market

A great daytime event! Join us on Saturday, October 29th from 11 am to 4 pm for Halloween on The Roof! Fun will be had for all ages with no trucks just treats and lots of games. This is a family affair so please bring the entire family out and get your tickets soon. Purchase tickets here.
LIFESTYLE
Fall Leaf Candle Jar

Take your family on a leaf hunt this fall. It can be in your own backyard or a local park. Spend an afternoon collecting leaves with shapes and colors that you love and then use them to create a candle jar that is the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
HOME & GARDEN
HOOT 'N' HOWL

The best Northwest fall event. Ever. Put on a costume and experience the wildlife park at twilight! Lights, animals and spookiness... plus candy too. Play pumpkin checkers and tic tac toe. And snap those adorable spooky photos. (No costume face masks for adults, please.) Nighttime forest fun. Come explore the...
LIFESTYLE
Your Ultimate Fall Family Fun Guide 2022!

One of our favorite traditions here at @MacKidGlendale is the Fall Family Fun guide! We search high and low for fun fall activities for families to enjoy. There are a ton of local happenings in the locally this year but we will definitely include some worth the drive. Your pumpkin patches, fall festivals, carnivals and more will be here. The events calendar is packed and you can always head there for local pop ups, library events, craft fairs, farmers markets and more. To cut to the fall fun, you click on any picture below and it will take you straight to the action! It's a labor of love so please bookmark and share the info with a friend! (This list is being continually updated so make sure to check back weekly to Find your Family Fun or subscribe here to our newsletter to get the info sent straight to you inbox!) I'll personally have a booth at a ton of events so please stop by and say Hi, let me know you love Macaroni Kid and I might have a special surprise for you! Heading into the rest of the year is giveaway season so stay tuned! You can get even more content and live updates on our socials. (FB: @mackidglendale IG: @mackidglendale) Have a happy and safe Fall season! 🍂
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scarizona Scaregrounds

So Much Fun, It’s Scary! Scarizona Scaregrounds Is Back This Spooky Season. With haunted attractions and a new family-friendly light show,. Scarizona opens October7 and runs through October 31. What: Scarizona Haunted House. Scarizona Scaregrounds is Arizona's premier haunted house event. Featuring haunted. attractions recommended for those ages 12...
MESA, AZ
Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!

December will be here before you know it. Many families welcome their Elf on the Shelf back for the holiday season on December 1st. (Or they at least tolerate their Elf on the Shelf. Let's be real here. Ha!) We are celebrating our tenth year of our Elf on the...
SMALL BUSINESS
Darla's Dialog - Oct. 6, 2022

Are your kids ready to get out of the house after almost a week of rain? Do you have plans this weekend? Macaroni KID Annapolis is here to help! Check out our Fall Family Fun Guide and Events Calendar for many area events to choose from. If you know of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Allice in Wonderland Follies

New York Theatre Ballet’s Once Upon a Ballet series is delighted to present The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies on Saturday, October 22 at 1:00 P.M. and Sunday October 23 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., and 3:30 P.M in our Upper East Side neighborhood!. Bring your family to follow Alice's adventures through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

