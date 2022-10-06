ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Hurricane relief items collected in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thursday through Saturday you can lend a helping hand to help with hurricane recovery. There are collection sites in Wausau, Greenfield, Marshfield, and Kenosha, accepting everything from flashlights and batteries to pet food and cleaning supplies. One of the organizers of the event used to...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

More late-night train horns heard in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Train tracks are right behind Jennifer Hagen’s house. Some of her nights lately have been filled with train sounds, causing a disruption for her family and others nearby. “We’ve started noticing between 9:00 and midnight, we’ve getting a lot more horns, a lot more...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Teen Reported Missing

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
City
River Falls, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Harvest Fest Returns to Wausau This Weekend

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events will host the 2022 Harvest Fest this Saturday in the 400 Block. The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM and will feature fall-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free, but families will be able to take home a free pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food donation for Peyton’s Promise.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Old-growth forest to be preserved

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Holmboe Conifer Forest State Natural Area was inducted Thursday into the Old-Growth Forest Network. The Holmboe Forest is about 32 acres next to the Pelican River in Rhinelander. It’s home to mature stands of hemlock, pine and white cedar. Its induction into the...
RHINELANDER, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Blossom of Lights now open

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Monk Botanical Gardens’ “Blossom of Lights” opened on Thursday. It’s an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path. Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw River Falls#Pointers#Volleyball#Uw Oshkosh#Wiac#Carroll
95.5 FM WIFC

Mosinee Post Office Damaged

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Mosinee’s US Post Office is temporarily closed following significant damage to the building’s front entranceway Thursday. The scene off 2nd Street featured splintered wood and shattered glass. A sign on the door encourages customers to use the Wausau Post Office for their needs...
MOSINEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy