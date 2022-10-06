Read full article on original website
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Thursday’s scoreboard & Friday’s schedule:. Mia Bailey and Alexis Kloth of Wausau West qualified for the state tournament.
Hurricane relief items collected in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thursday through Saturday you can lend a helping hand to help with hurricane recovery. There are collection sites in Wausau, Greenfield, Marshfield, and Kenosha, accepting everything from flashlights and batteries to pet food and cleaning supplies. One of the organizers of the event used to...
More late-night train horns heard in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Train tracks are right behind Jennifer Hagen’s house. Some of her nights lately have been filled with train sounds, causing a disruption for her family and others nearby. “We’ve started noticing between 9:00 and midnight, we’ve getting a lot more horns, a lot more...
Wausau Teen Reported Missing
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
Harvest Fest Returns to Wausau This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events will host the 2022 Harvest Fest this Saturday in the 400 Block. The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM and will feature fall-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free, but families will be able to take home a free pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food donation for Peyton’s Promise.
Belky’s 4 Bourbons in the Month of September & homemade LUNCH with Westside Market in Merrill
Oh, September! Do you remember!? It’s my favorite time of year! When allocated bourbon starts arriving in our market! Be on the lookout at Westside Market in Merrill for some UNICORN’S in October!. Here’s the line-up from Westside Market in September:. BOWLER HILL : This bottle is...
Old-growth forest to be preserved
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Holmboe Conifer Forest State Natural Area was inducted Thursday into the Old-Growth Forest Network. The Holmboe Forest is about 32 acres next to the Pelican River in Rhinelander. It’s home to mature stands of hemlock, pine and white cedar. Its induction into the...
Blossom of Lights now open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Monk Botanical Gardens’ “Blossom of Lights” opened on Thursday. It’s an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path. Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar...
Mosinee Post Office Damaged
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Mosinee’s US Post Office is temporarily closed following significant damage to the building’s front entranceway Thursday. The scene off 2nd Street featured splintered wood and shattered glass. A sign on the door encourages customers to use the Wausau Post Office for their needs...
